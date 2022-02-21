Sometimes to win in the postseason, a team has to take advantage of the chances it gets and not miss.
In the Class 3A Substate 2 quarterfinal on Monday, Waverly-Shell Rock rarely did.
The Go-Hawks hit 14-18 of their shots from the floor in the first half of their contest against Webster City, including 8-11 of their 3-pointers, to take a 16-point halftime lead. Though their shooting touch cooled in the second half, W-SR was able to coast to a 49-34 victory to advance to Thursday’s semifinal at Clear Lake.
For W-SR head boys basketball coach Nate Steege, it came down to running the offense very well in those first 16 minutes.
“We’re not always going to go 14 for 18, I understand that,” Steege said. “We executed, and when you execute things well, and you’re patient offensively and take wide-open shots, they are more likely to go in.
“We did a good job with our execution, we got some 2-point baskets and we sprinkled in some 3s. I was just really proud of our execution in the first half.”
One of those who had a hot touch in that first half was senior forward Cole Hotz. He went 4-4 from the floor, including 3-3 from long range for W-SR (14-8) for his 11 points on the night, all in the first half.
He didn’t expect to have that kind of shooting touch.
“Coming into the game, I just felt good,” Hotz said. “I made the first one, and the second one went, and the third one. I don’t know, I just came out hot.”
He hit his first trey in the first quarter from the top of the key. The ball bounced straight up from the front of the rim before tickling the twine to give the Go-Hawks a 14-7 lead with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left in the period. That forced Lynx (12-10) coach Marty McKinney to call a full timeout to get his team to regroup from the offensive onslaught.
In the second quarter, Hotz had another 3 from the head of the driveway that bounced again off the front of the hoop, then against the backboard before going through. His third triple was all net.
“I got the friendly roll,” he admitted. “Our hoops got good rims on them.”
Steege said the team knows Hotz can get the hot hand.
“He’s got the green light to shoot whenever he’s open,” Steege said. “It’s just kind of goes to show how we’ve come along as a team. Cole Hotz had a great first quarter, first half while Cole Marsh spent most of the second quarter on the bench (with three fouls). We had some other guys step up. I think we’re starting to figure out what our roles are, playing off of each other’s strengths.”
Marsh led the Go-Hawks for the game with 14 points on 6-10 from the floor, including 2-5 from behind the arc. Keaton Farmer, in his first extended action since returning from a turf toe injury, scored nine points on 4-7 from the floor.
Farmer had his first start at Mount Vernon on Feb. 15 after missing five games and scored three points. Steege said the senior point guard needed a little bit of a run against the Mustangs.
“He probably wasn’t quite ready to go, but we needed to start getting him some reps and see what he looked like,” Steege said. “Tonight, once he got warmed up, I felt he’s looked as good as he looked in a while. I’m still kicking a little bit of rust off in some areas.
“For us, it was huge for him to play extended minutes tonight to know that he can do that. He’s been one of our guys the last couple of years and a senior. I wanted him to be able to be able to finish his senior the way that he wants to.”
Hotz said it was great to get Farmer, a teammate since they both were in second grade, back in the line-up.
“We’re best buds,” Hotz said. “He’s a great player. He’s our leading scorer, and having him back is just huge. He just provides a huge spark.”
Next up for W-SR is a rematch against Clear Lake (15-5), which defeated Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 58-49, to open their postseason. The Lions blew out the Go-Hawks, 73-40, on Feb. 1 in Waverly. In that game, Carson Toebe scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists and made three steals and made five 3-pointers in the win.
Steege said he was going to spend much of Tuesday trying to figure out a gameplan to counter Clear Lake before venturing into the Lions’ den.
“Obviously we did not play a very good basketball game,” he said. “They’re a good team. They’ve got a really special player at point guard, so we’re going to have to look at that and see what we can do.
“The bottom line is that it’s the postseason. That (previous) game really doesn’t mean a whole lot at this point. We know that we’re going to get one of their best games, and we just hope we can give them one of ours as well.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 49, WEBSTER CITY 34
Webster City…12 8 7 7 — 34
Waverly-SR……20 16 6 7 — 49
Webster City: Jamin Stuhr 8-14 1-2 17, Ty McKinney 2-5 0-0 4, Jaime Grossoehme 1-8 0-0 3, Jayce Neuroth 1-2 1-1 3. Devin Stoakes 1-6 1-2 3, Briar Klaver 1-2 0-0 2, Beau Klaver 1-2 0-0 2, Trevyn Lyons 0-0 0-0 0, Braden Doering 0-0 0-0 0, totals 15-39 3-5 34.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 6-10 0-0 14, Cole Hots 4-4 0-0 11, Keaton Farmer 4-7 0-0 9, Tyler Gayer 3-4 0-1 6, Clay Draper 2-3 1-1 6, Jordan Kruse 1-3 0-0 3, Luis Portillo 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Lord 0-2 0-0 0, Benny Ramker 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Roose 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Frazel 0-0 0-0 0, Cayden Hotz 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Landers 0-0 0-0 0, totals 20-37 1-2 49.
Three-point goals: WC 1-15 (Grossoehme 1-4), WSR 8-20 (Co. Hotz 3-3, Marsh 2-5, Draper 1-2, Kruse 1-3, Farmer 1-4); Turnovers: WC 10, WSR 14; Fouled out: Stoakes; Officials: Robert Smith, Collin Freesemann and Caleb Nuering.