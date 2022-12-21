Waverly- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team didn’t let a slow start bring it down.
Katelyn Eggena got the Go-Hawks on the board with a layup to tie the game at 3-3 after 3 minutes of action.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 11:46 am
Waverly- The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team didn’t let a slow start bring it down.
Katelyn Eggena got the Go-Hawks on the board with a layup to tie the game at 3-3 after 3 minutes of action.
The Go-Hawk offense got stagnant and had multiple turnovers that Crestwood was unable to convert on. W-SR took a timeout ahead 4-3, but the Cadets drained a three in the final minute to take a 6-3 lead into the second quarter.
Brenna Bodensteiner drilled a three to put the Go-Hawks ahead 11-6 and Eggena had four points to lead the scoring.
With 2:30 to play in the half, W-SR extended its lead to 20-14 behind eight points from Brenna. The Go-Hawks took a 23-16 lead into the half behind 11 points from Brenna, including three three-pointers.
The Go-Hawk offense had multiple unforced turnovers, including a shot clock violation that never saw a shot be put up.
“I just didn’t think our attention to detail was very good,” head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “These are great kids, they are wonderful teammates, none of them are selfish, but it looked like in the first half that we wanted to do our own thing a little bit. It came down to small details, not getting to the right spots, not going to the right places and once we cleaned that up, it got good in the third quarter and early in the fourth.”
Greg’s halftime speech must have worked because the Go-Hawks came out with a 7-0 run in the first two minutes of the second half, forcing the Cadets to take a timeout down 30-16.
With a minute to play in the third quarter, W-SR took a 35-18 lead and went on a 5-0 run in the final minute to take a 40-18 lead into the final frame.
The Go-Hawks doubled up the Cadets and took a 46-22 lead. W-SR continued to run away with the game by taking a 55-31 lead before closing out the game by a final score of 55-40.
On Monday, the Go-Hawks had a tough, physical game against Vinton-Shellsburg, which may have contributed to the slow start on Tuesday.
“I think we are ready for Christmas break,” Greg said. “We were tired coming into this one, last night was a tough one that involved a lot of contact and was very physical. A lot of our kids played a lot more minutes than they are probably used to, but we responded tonight. We weren’t great early on, but you take pause, you try to adjust, you ask to do things differently and they went out and did those things and we were really successful.”
Brenna finished the game with a game high 21 points, including five three-pointers.
The Go-Hawks will head into Christmas break with a 6-1 record and undefeated in conference play.
