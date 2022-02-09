The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released the pairings for the largest schools on Wednesday, including for Waverly-Shell Rock.
For the Go-Hawk girls, ranked 10th in Class 4A in the most recent ratings by the IGHSAU, they were placed in Region 6 and was given a bye to the semifinal. They will host on Feb. 19 the winner of the matchup from Feb. 16 between Decorah and Charles City.
The semifinal winner will then move on to the regional final on Feb. 22, which will either be in Waverly or Alleman, as North Polk is the higher-seeded team in the region. The Comets will face the winner between Knoxville and Carlisle in their semifinal.
The regional champion will play in the girls state tournament Feb. 28-March 4 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Meanwhile, the W-SR boys have been placed in Class 3A Substate 2 and open by hosting Webster City on Feb. 21. The semifinal will be at Clear Lake on Feb. 24 against either the host Lions or Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
The substate final will be held at Aplington-Parkersburg High School on Feb. 28. The opposite side of the bracket includes Decorah, Crestwood, Iowa Falls-Alden and Charles City.
The winner of the substate will play at the boys basketball state tournament March 7-11 also at Wells Fargo Arena.