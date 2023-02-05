Coralville- It was an all-time classic final against two rivals with a long history.
Waverly-Shell Rock came into the state dual tournament as the three-seed and they had something to prove throughout the day and in the finals against Southeast Polk.
Ryder Block came into the finals undefeated on the season and he was looking to keep it that way against SEP's Trevor Oberbroeckling. Block raced out to a commanding lead, 23-9, and he finished Oberbroeckling off with a pin.
Block has a wrestling style that he describes as pure dominance.
"I just want to dominate," Block said. "Every year in high school I got a lot of takedowns, but this year my dad set a challenge for me to set the takedown record in a season. I got the all-time record last week. I like dominating and there's not a lot of things that I like more than winning 30-15 or getting 25 points on the board and you know I really went out there a put a beating on them."
Bas Diaz came into the tournament ranked first in 145 pounds and continued his dominance with a win by fall over Garrett Kingery late in the second period.
Ethan Bibler continued the Go-Hawk winning streak with a masterful 23-8 tech fall victory over Wyatt Gibson to put W-SR ahead 17-0 after the first three weights.
In 160 pounds, Danny Diaz fell just short of a major decision win, but would settle for an 8-3 decision victory and the Go-Hawks were cruising through their strongest weights.
W-SR is a momentum type of team that can get hot in duals after two or three weight wins in a row.
"The momentum was a big part of it," Ryker Graff said. "All our guys are really energetic. We got treated right throughout the week and we are peaking at the right time. The guys are fired up and ready to go."
Xander Wedemier moved down to 170 pounds after Robert Poyner suffered a knee injury in the semifinals against Bettendorf. Wedemeier would go on to lose by fall in the first period to Brent Slade to put SEP on the board for the first time.
Cole Thompson, who wrestled in his first match of the day against SEP at 182 pounds, lost by a 10-2 major decision to Holden Hansen to put the match at 20-10.
In 195 pounds, McCrae Hagarty was cruising through the first period-and-a-half before reaggravating a previous shoulder injury. Hagarty battled through the pain and came away with a 14-4 major decision victory over Antonio Loving, practically wrestling with just one arm.
The Go-Hawk way in wrestling has been toughness and doing anything for the team to secure a victory. Wedemeier, Thompson and Hagarty all showed those traits in the finals.
"We would've really liked Xander to wrestle at [1]82," head coach Eric Whitcome said. "We liked that matchup, but with Robert getting hurt there was no other option. I told my team that they need to take notes on how hard he works, whether he's winning or losing and tonight, all our guys did that."
Jake Walker continued the Go-Hawk winning streak with a win by fall in the third period over Cooper Martinson that put the score at 33-9 with only a few weights left.
In 106 pounds, Taylor Kibbee lost by fall early in the second period.
Graff moved from SEP to W-SR for his sophomore season and got the opportunity to face his old team in the finals.
And the match didn't disappoint.
Graff was down 1-0 early in the third period, but he got an escape and a takedown to come away with the 3-2 decision victory to seal the championship for the Go-Hawks.
After the match was over, Graff looked at the SEP fan section, blew a kiss, then looked at his old team and blew another one before sprinting off the mat with his coach, Brett Wheelan, and celebrating in the tunnel.
"There's a lot of history there," Graff said. "It's a rivalry and I took care of business. That's all that matters."
After Alex Hornyak lost by fall in 120 pounds, the Go-Hawks forfeited the final two weights to come away with the 36-33 victory over the Rams.
During the summer, Graff also clinched the junior grecko national dual title and for him, the pressure is no big deal.
"I don't know man, they say diamonds are made from pressure," Graff said.
All throughout the season, the Go-Hawks have been ranked either third or fourth in the dual team standings and the team felt like they had something to prove on Saturday.
"Oh yeah, we definately had something to prove," Graff said. "That's been our thing all year, let's prove them wrong. We've been ranked behind everyone since the beginning of the season and we knew what this team had to offer. We brought the team and got things done."
Earlier in the day against Ankeny Centennial, Whitcome hit 250 career dual wins, but after securing a third straight dual team title, that didn't matter so much to him.
"It's cool I guess," Whitcome said. "But we just won the state title and that is a whole heck of a lot cooler."
Block also reached a career milestone with his 150th career win against Ankeny Centennial as well, but like Whitcome, state championships come first.
"I don't really have a favorite win," Block said. "Winning with my friends and winning state titles is pretty special."
There was a five hour break between the semifinals and the championship match, but that didn't seem to bother the Go-Hawks in their preparation for the big match.
"We do a good job that when it's time to relax, we can have fun," Block said. "When it's time to go and gear up we are ready to go. After our dual with Bettendorf, me and McCrae beat Dubuque Hempstead, Fort Dodge and Williiamsburg in some Spikeball. Then we played some VR for a bit, then when it was time to go we were ready and prepared."
The Go-Hawks have now won three straight dual team titles, but the thought of three in-a-row didn't cross anyone's mind until after it was secured.
"It feel unbelievable," Whitcome said. "Someone just asked me how that feels and I realized that I hadn't thought about it being three since the beginning of the season. We've just been focusing on what is in front of us and what needs to happen next for the team to come together."
For Block and the rest of the seniors on the team, they have now won a team title every year that they have competed in high school.
"It feels pretty good," Block said. "We still have more to do with the individual season and we can't let this sink in too much, but it feels pretty good to win state every year that I've been in high school."
Wrestling tournaments don't stop for state champions and the only logical way to celebrate a state wrestling title for the Go-Hawks is even more wrestling.
"This is how we are going to celebrate," Whitcome said. "We are going to get home around midnight, we are going to bed, then most of us have AAU district wrestling tomorrow [Sunday] and hopefully later on we can get some more celebration in."
Opening round and semifinals
The Go-Hawks opened their title defense with a 43-24 victory of Ankeny Centennial. W-SR won nine out of 14 matches with four wins by fall and another by tech fall.
In the semifinals against second-ranked Bettendorf, the Go-Hawks kept the hot streak up with a 36-28 win. W-SR won eight of 14 weights with four more pins and the rest by decision.