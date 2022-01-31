Friday was another chance for the Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team to improve its offensive output against a very stout Waukon team.
However, the Class 4A No. 10 Go-Hawks still struggled from the floor, but their free throw shooting late in the contest allowed them to pull away from the Indians, 38-29, to stay undefeated in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
Head coach Greg Bodensteiner said that Waukon’s defense kept W-SR in check.
“They got after us defensively,” Bodensteiner said afterwards. “They make it hard. We’ve always struggled with Waukon — I don’t know if struggled is the right word.
“We’ve always had hard-fought, competitive games, and that’s a credit to their coaching staff and their kids. They really, really do some things that challenge us a little bit. That’s a little bit of a game of cat-and-mouse, where we were doing it back-and-forth to each other.
“Our kids made a lot of plays down the stretch to give us a chance.”
The Go-Hawks (12-4 overall, 7-0 NEIC) managed just 11 for 45 from the floor, or 24.4%, but made 13 of 21 from the free throw line, including 10 for 15 in the final 8 minutes as the Indians (10-6, 5-3) tried to extend the game with late fouls. Macy Smith and Brenna Bodensteiner — starting for the injured Annika Behrends — each made four foul shots in that last stanza.
Smith said that the game was a bit tough, but everyone was able to back each other up.
“I practiced a lot of free throws with my teammates,” Smith said.
In one sequence, at the 1 minute, 43 second mark of the fourth quarter, Smith made only the second field goal of the period in an inverted 3-point play. She was sent to the line for two and made the first. However, after missing the second, she was able to grab her own rebound and put it back up to score and make it 32-29.
“It was just like, ‘Go get it, go get it, with toughness and grit,’” Smith said. “I just had to finish it out.”
She wasn’t sure if she had that type of 3-point play before — the traditional set-up has a player make a basket while being fouled and then shooting one free throw afterward.
“Usually that’s Brenna, our record holder,” Smith said, referring to her teammate’s eight 3-pointers made against New Hampton on Jan. 13.
Greg Bodensteiner said at that point in the game, the staff wanted Smith to have the ball.
“We told her to attack the rim and see if she can make something happen (coming out of a timeout),” he said. “We thought she did a nice job of being under the rim, being under control.
“She got fouled, made a free throw, and then got a steal off the rebound and got one to go. It was a big play for us.”
He said that the Go-Hawks have struggled to score of late, although they also held Waukon to 12 for 38 from the floor as well.
“That (shooting) is something we’ve got to get better at, and some of it is getting better shots,” he said. “Some of it is that they’ve got to go in. The good thing is we made a lot of free throws.”
Brenna Bodensetiner scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers and 4 for 4 from the foul line, while Smith had 10 points, 5 of 10 from the stripe, and pulled in six rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass. She added two assists and four steals.
Meanwhile, Katelyn Eggena scored seven points with eight rebounds, and Trinidee Moore chipped in four points, seven caroms, three helpers and a blocked shot.
Emma Palmer led the Indians with 15 points on 6 for 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the line. However, Waukon was 2 for 12 from 3-point range and only had two other missed attempts from the line. No other Indian had more than four points.
Bodensteiner felt Eggena and Emma Thompson did fine against Palmer defensively.
“We had a little bit of a mix up in the third quarter,” he said. “We lost her a few times on boxouts, and she got offensive rebounds and put-backs, and she finished a couple of tough shots.
“Part of deal was if she has to score over us, and we’re in position to get rebounds, we’re going to just have to go with it.”
Palmer had eight of her points in that third quarter, making 4 of 6 from the floor as Waukon took a 26-24 lead into the final frame.
Bodensteiner said the Go-Hawks’ defense is its calling card.
“When you give up just 29 points, that gives you a chance most nights,” he said. “We’re not a great offensive team; we know that. But then when shots do go in, and you bring your defense, you’re in a really good spot.
“We know we have control of (our defense) every night. Our kids have to execute that really well.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 38, WAUKON 29
Waukon………11 2 13 3 — 29
Waverly-SR…10 9 5 14 — 38
Waukon: Emma Palmer 6-9 3-4 15, Brinley Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Jayden Knox 1-2 0-0 3, Brecken Stewart 1-5 0-0 3, Paige Hansmeier 1-4 0-0 2, Grace Stegen 1-4 0-0 2, Maggie Criswell 0-7 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Krambeer 0-0 0-2 0, totals 13-38 3-6 29.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Brenna Bodensteiner 3-11 4-4 12, Macy Smith 2-3 5-10 10, Katelyn Eggena 3-9 1-2 7, Trinidee Moore 1-11 2-3 4, Emma Thompson 2-3 0-0 4, Morgan Aikey 0-5 1-2 1, Lindsey Overmann 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, totals: 11-45 13-21 38.
Three-point goals: Waukon 2-12 (Knox 1-1, Stewart 1-3), WSR 3-18 (Bodensteiner 2-8, Smith 1-1); Rebounds: Waukon n/a, WSR 32 (Eggena 8, Moore 7, Smith 6); Offensive rebounds: Waukon n/a, WSR 13 (Smith 4, Eggena 3, Moore 2); Assists: Waukon n/a, WSR 8 (Moore 3, Smith 2, three with 1); Steals: Waukon n/a, WSR 9 (Smith 4, Overmann 2, four with 1); Blocks: Waukon n/a, WSR 1 (Moore); Turnovers: Waukon n/a, WSR 11; Fouled out: Criswell.