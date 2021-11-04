One more victory, and Waverly-Shell Rock advances to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls and the Class 4A Iowa high school state football semifinals.
But, with the passing of each week and the deeper you get into the playoffs, the opponents become tougher and the games more meaningful.
Friday will be no different when W-SR (9-1) hosts Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at 7 p.m. at Go-Hawk Stadium.
“The biggest thing you do is acknowledge the fact that it’s OK to be excited and … understanding that at this point, any team we play is capable of beating us and any team we play, we’re capable of beating them,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “When you get down to eight schools, it really just comes down to the players on the field making plays. And that’s what we tell our players is, we need to respect everybody, but we don’t need to fear anybody, either.”
W-SR is coming off a 42-14 win over Cedar Rapids Washington in the first round last week, while Bondurant-Farrar handled Fort Dodge, 36-9, in the other first-round game in Pod 3.
These two teams, along with Decorah, Winterset, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Webster City, Indianola and Lewis Central are the final teams remaining in the 4A field.
Hubbard, who always has employed a 24-hour rule to enjoy each win, said he and his coaching staff began early preparations for Bondurant-Farrar around 10 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s still football,” he said. “It’s still a pretty similar deal. But I think the players and the coaches just need to continue to do what we do and take things one step at a time, and I think the fans and the parents and the student section, you know, they get to have all the fun and they don’t have to do any of the work. And so I think reminding our guys that there’s still a lot of work to do (is important).”
Unlike Cedar Rapids Washington, which featured a heavy run game behind a massive offensive line, Bondurant-Farrar boasts a more dynamic offense. The Bluejays will oftentimes utilize multiple sets and formations, juggling players on and off the field. They’re a run-first team, but they won’t shy away from airing it out.
Running back Titus Cram will be a focal point for the Go-Hawks’ defense during practice this week. The Bondurant-Farrar sophomore is third in 4A with 1,306 rushing yards and third with 24 rushing touchdowns. He averages 7.8 yards per carry and is explosive with his first step toward the line of scrimmage.
“They’re extremely athletic, right down to their last defensive tackle to their receivers to their running backs,” Hubbard said. “Their running back is among the leaders of Class 4A, and he doesn’t leave much room for error. He’s a very good running back.
“He’s very shifty. He’s able to change speeds and change direction very quickly. He’s the fastest running back I would guess we’ve seen.”
Hubbard said Cram is similar to former Cedar Rapids Xavier phenom Maliki Wilson, who led 3A in rushing and all-purpose yards as a senior in 2016.
“He runs hard,” Hubbard said of Cram. “Then he has that next gear of speed.”
A defensive focus for W-SR will be to assignment sound and control the line of scrimmage.
“We say it every week. The line of scrimmage is paramount, and that’s the case on Sundays in the NFL, on Saturdays in college, and it’s the exact same story in high school football, too,” Hubbard added.
Offensively, the status of top receiver Kaiser Luck is unknown. Hubbard said the senior, who suffered an upper-body injury last week, will be in uniform, however. Though, the importance of maintaining a balanced offensive scheme also will be key for the Go-Hawks, who will try to expose some mismatches on offense.
“They don’t have a lot of weaknesses,” Hubbard said of Bondurant-Farrar. “They’ve obviously been successful at what they do. They bring a lot of pressure. They’re going to pack the box, similar to a lot of teams (we’ve faced).
“I think there’ll be opportunities to take some shots downfield.”