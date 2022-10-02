Marion- Waverly-Shell Rock took their perfect 5-0 record into Marion for a matchup against the Wolves on Friday night.
Marion started the game off with the ball but the Go-Hawk defense stood strong and forced a turnover on downs to get the ball on Marion's 35-yard line.
W-SR was able to move the ball down the field for five plays before Cole Marsh threw and interception giving Marion the ball back on their own 37-yard line.
The Go-Hawks didn't have to wait long to get the ball back when Asa Newsom recovered a fumble on the first play of the drive. W-SR moved the ball down the field and McCrae Hagarty ended the seven play drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. Simon Ott converted the extra point to give W-SR the 7-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Marion wasted no time in making up the difference. Alex Mota capped off the three play 76-yard drive with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Kaiden Griffith to tie the game at 7-7.
On the next drive, W-SR marched down the field 65 yards in seven plays. To start the second quarter, Hagarty found the endzone for the second time from 3 yards to put the Go-Hawks ahead 14-7.
W-SR's defense held strong on the next drive forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball back on their own 47-yard line.
Newsom was able to find the edge for a 53-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the drive. Ott converted the extra point to give W-SR the 21-7 advantage.
On W-SR's next possession, it went 80 yards in six plays and saw Marsh throw his first touchdown of the game to Hagarty for 5 yards. Ott's extra point was good giving the Go-Hawks the 28-7 lead with 2:22 left in the half.
The Go-Hawks held the Wolves to a three-and-out on the next drive to get the ball back on their own 38-yard line.
Marsh threw his second interception of the half on the first play of the next drive. Marion's Kaleb Diers threw his first interception of the next to end the first half.
W-SR got the ball to start the second half. The six play drive ended with Ott missing a field goal to give Marion the ball back on their own 20-yard line.
The Go-Hawks forced a negative 9 yard drive to get the ball back on the Marion 37-yard line. Hagarty found the endzone for the fourth time on a 14-yard rush. Ott's extra point was good giving it a 35-7 lead.
W-SR forced a turnover-on-downs to get the ball back at midfield. The two play, 46-yard drive was capped off with an Ott 5-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good, giving it a 42-7 advantage.
Marion's Diers threw an interception to give W-SR the ball back on the second play of the drive at midfield. The Go-Hawks fumbled on the second play of their drive to give the Wolves the ball back at their own 18-yard line.
W-SR forced a punt and got the ball at their own 20-yard line. The ensuing 12 play, 75 yard drive ended at the Marion 5-yard line on a turnover-on-downs with 1:20 left in the game.
Marion held the ball to end the game, giving W-SR their sixth straight win, 42-7.
The Go-Hawks will be in action next in Mason City next Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock........ 7 21 14 0 – 42
Marion…........................ 7 0 0 0 – 7