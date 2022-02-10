The slogan for the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team has been one of defiance: Come and take it.
That phrase is personified by the team’s 2021-22 poster, where the returning state qualifiers for the Go-Hawks are posed in wrestling stances surrounding one of the two trophies they won last season — the traditional tournament championship, the third in as many years.
On Wednesday night, W-SR earned the opportunity to defend the other championship it won in 2021, as the top-ranked (Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association) Go-Hawks won the Class 3A regional dual tournament in Go-Hawk Gymnasium over No. 21 Cedar Falls, 68-6.
With the victory, the Go-Hawks will advance to the state dual tournament Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. W-SR will open against No. 9 Johnston at 9 a.m. and would face either No. 4 Ankeny or No. 5 Linn-Mar in in the 1 p.m. semifinals following a win or the 11 a.m. consolation semifinals on a loss. The other duals qualifiers are No. 2 Southeast Polk, No. 3 Waukee Northwest, No. 6 Bettendorf and No. 8 Indianola.
Cedar Falls started the night with a 52-18 victory over No. 16 Dubuque Hempstead in the regional semifinal.
Head coach Eric Whitcome said it was good for his squad to get back on the mat 10 days after winning the Northeast Iowa Conference crown in New Hampton.
“We’re getting comfortable, staying comfortable with competing,” Whitcome said. “I thought the guys did a pretty good job. We got a few things we want to go back and address and clean up before Saturday (for the district tournament in Marshalltown). Overall, a good job.”
Junior 195-pounder McCrae Hagarty said that his team wrestled a “great dual” against the Tigers.
“We only lost one match; we sent Tanner Hoth out there against a great kid, ranked No. 3, I think, at 152,” Hagarty said. “(Cayden Langrek vs. Dylan Whitt) is the match-up we’re looking for, I’m sure. Saving him for districts is probably the big thing.”
The Go-Hawks came out meaning business right away. Starting at 126 pounds, Sam Hornyak, Carter Fecht, Ryder Block and Bas Diaz all recorded first-period pins to amass a 24-0 lead early on.
Whitt then dispatched Hoth in 35 seconds at 152 before national top-ranked Aiden Riggins earned a technical fall, 18-2 in 3:47, against Gerald Norton at 160. After that, the Go-Hawks got an 8-1 decision from Sean Mwangi at 170, then pins by Robert Poyner, Hagarty and Layne McDonald before the Tigers forfeited at 285.
When the lineup cycled back to the lightweights, Alex Hornyak took a 6-1 decision at 106 against Evan Simpson, Zane Behrends pinned Carter Fadiga in 3:58 at 113, and Braxten Westendorf earned a 5-1 decision against Kane Shimp at 120.
There was a little bit of an informal competition between Block and Hagarty on Wednesday night. Block pinned C.F.’s Conner Doyle in just 15 seconds, but Hagarty one-upped his Class of 2023 mate by dispatching Drew M. Campbell in just 12 ticks.
“The big thing was that (assistant coach Brett) Wheelan said I couldn’t pin my kid faster than Ryder could,” Hagarty said. “I got my underhook, and then I hit a quick cardinal, and it fell right into place.
“(Block) pinned his kid in 15 seconds, Wheelan said I couldn’t, so I had to try.”
Whitcome said that kind of internal tug-of-war is part of the camaraderie on the team.
“They started baiting back and forth, and hey, that makes it fun,” he said. “They’ve got to make a game inside the game. That’s why those guys are able to keep it loose and why they have the relationships that they do. They make it fun.”
Hagarty said qualifying for another state duals is a big thing for the team.
“We’re expected to do this,” he said. “Now we just have to finish it.”
The Go-Hawks head to Marshalltown for the Class 3A District 7 tournament on Saturday, where they not only meet the host Bobcats and the Tigers, but also Mason City, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Waterloo East and Waterloo West. The top two in each weight class will qualify for the traditional state tournament Feb. 17-19 at Wells Fargo Arena.
Whitcome said the Go-Hawks were looking forward to taking the next step in getting the team’s fourth straight state title.
“It’s been a year — in two weeks here it’s been a year since we started preparing for this year,” Whitcome said. “We’re just excited to be back at this point in the season. We’re pretty healthy right now. We’re just excited to take that next step to execute and get to where we want to get to.”
Hagarty said that everyone has a chance to qualify.
“As long as we go out there and wrestle hard, we all can do it,” he said. “I think all 14 (of us) can do it.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 68, CEDAR FALLS 6
126: Sam Hornyak (WSR) pinned Brayden Wiles (CF), 1:33
132: Carter Fecht (WSR) pinned Carson Cross (CF), 1:36
138: Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Conner Doyle (CF), 0:15
145: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned Henry Koehn (CF), 1:44
152: Dylan Whitt (CF) pinned Tanner Hoth (WSR), 0:35
160: Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech fall Gerald Norton (CF), 18-2, 3:47
170: Sean Mwangi (WSR) dec. Kyle Campbell (CF), 8-1
182: Robert Poyner (WSR) pinned Ian Bohnenkamp (CF), 3:26
195: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Drew M. Campbell (CF), 0:12
220: Laynce McDonald (WSR) pinned Drew R. Campbell (CF), 1:07
285: Jake Walker (WSR) won by forfeit
106: Alex Hornyak (WSR) dec. Evan Simpson (CF), 6-1
113: Zane Behrends (WSR) pinned Carter Fadiga (CF), 3:58
120: Braxten Westendorf (WSR) dec. Kane Shimp (CF), 5-1