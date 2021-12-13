FAYETTE — The Waverly-Shell Rock boys’ basketball team took a stranglehold of their Winter Classic contest with Waterloo Columbus and didn’t let up in a 64-32 victory at Dorman Gymnasium on the campus of Upper Iowa University.
The Go-Hawks (2-1) shot 43.9% from the floor (25 for 57) including 9 for 26 from 3-point range while holding the Sailors (0-6) to just 28.6% (12 for 42).
Luis Portillo had a big day for W-SR off the bench with 18 points on 7 for 8 shooting, including 4 for 5 from downtown. Keaton Farmer added 12 points and three rebounds, while Jordan Kruse chipped in seven points with four assists and six boards, and Cole Hotz led on the glass with seven caroms while scoring six points. Hogan Hansen also dropped six dimes.
Head coach Nate Steege was happy with the performance with his squad.
“We have really put an emphasis on controlling the things we can control, and we showed some major improvement in those areas against Columbus,” Steege said in an email sent Sunday night to Waverly Newspapers.
“Our transition offense was really good, which allowed us to get a lot of easy baskets. I thought we did a good job of setting the pace for the game and did a much better job of rebounding the ball.”
Carter Gallagher led the Sailors with 16 points, while Myles Gardner added seven with 11 rebounds.
The Go-Hawks will next face Charles City on Tuesday in Go-Hawk Gymnasium in the opening to Northeast Iowa Conference play. They were originally scheduled to start the league slate Friday at New Hampton, but that was postponed to Jan. 3 due to the winter storm that hit the area.
Steege said the Comets (2-2) is playing some good basketball right now.
“They do things defensively a lot differently than any team we have played so far,” Steege said. “I anticipate seeing 32 minutes of full-court pressure, half-court traps and pressure in the half-court. They are extremely aggressive on the offensive boards and that has been a weakness for us this year.
“If we can have a really good day of preparation on Monday, we will be ready to go Tuesday night.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 64, WATERLOO COLUMBUS 32
Columbus……8 11 4 9 — 32
Waverly-SR…16 15 7 26 — 64
Waterloo Columbus: Carter Gallagher 6-11 4-9 16, Myles Gardner 3-9 1-2 7, Eli Morrow 2-8 2-2 6, Leo Christensen 1-5 0-0 3, Andrew Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Nick Merrifield 0-2 0-0 0, Major Westhoff 0-1 0-0 0, Jace Matern 0-4 0-0 0, Drew Lindsay 0-0 0-0 0, Zade Collins 0-0 0-0 0, totals 12-42 7-13 32.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Luis Portillo 7-8 0-0 18, Keaton Farmer 5-10 1-1 12, Jordan Kruse 3-5 0-0 7, Cole Hotz 2-6 1-1 6, Clay Draper 2-6 0-0 5, Benny Ramker 2-2 0-0 5, Noah Frazell 1-3 2-2 4, Cole Marsh 1-9 0-0 2, Sam Roose 1-4 0-0 2, Hogan Hansen 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Lord 0-0 1-2 1, Tyler Gayer 0-1 0-0 0, Jude Landers 0-1 0-0 0, Caden Hotz 0-0 0-0 0, totals 25-57 5-6 64.
3-point goals: Columbus 1-13 (Christensen 1-1), WSR 9-26 (Portillo 4-5); Rebounds: Columbus 23 (Gardner 11), WSR 36 (Co. Hotz 7, Hansen 7, Kruse 6); Offensive rebounds: Columbus 10 (Gardner 6), WSR 8 (Co. Hotz 3, Roose 2, Kruse 2); Assists: Columbus 2 (Gallagher 1, Matern 1), WSR 16 (Hansen 6, Kruse 4, Marsh 3); Steals: Columbus 2 (Gallagher 2), WSR 8 (Draper 2, six with 1); Blocks: Columbus 2 (Gallagher 1, Merrifield 1), WSR 3 (Marsh 2, Frazell 1); Turnovers: Columbus 14, WSR 9; Fouled out: none.