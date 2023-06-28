WAVERLY - It was senior night at Go-Hawk Park in Waverly where the varsity softball team hosted the New Hampton Chickasaws for a doubleheader.
The Chickasaws came in 10-10 on the year with the worst record in the conference at 4-7.
“The last time we finished under .500 in the conference was 2018. We have more to accomplish. We want to do better than last year,” New Hampton head coach Taylor Hofmeister said,
Waverly-Shell Rock coach Kim Meyer was upbeat.
“We are 6-6 in conference play. Our goal is to play a full seven innings strong. We wanna get on the bats right from the start,” she said.
But the first game turned into a pitcher’s duel. The Go-Hawks sent workhorse Maya Willey to the circle. New Hampton countered with freshman phenom, Chloe Weigel, who had started games last year as an eighth grader.
The Go-Hawks scored one run in the first and another in the second on a home run by Emma Thompson to take a 2-0 lead.
Willey was overwhelming. She struck out the side in the 4th and had a no-hitter and a 2-run lead through the 5th.
But then she ran out of gas, and with no outs in the sixth, was lifted for reliever Addie Harn. That’s when the dam broke. The Chickasaws got two runs in the 6th, on a single by Schuckroft and a homer by Kandice Eggerichs, to tie the game, 2-2.
Meanwhile, Weigel had kept her head down and worked. Her outfield was shaky, and her hitters hadn’t shown up, but she’d fought hard to keep New Hampton in the game.
The Chickasaw seventh inning began with a walk to Ava Leichtman. A bunt and a wild pitch put the potential winning run on 3rd. Then two more walks and a ringing double by Claire Geerts scored two runs. A wild pitch resulted in a third. The score was 5-2.
As the Go-Hawks came to the plate in the bottom of the 7th, Weigel took the circle leading for the first time. But Megan Heyer singled, Ellie Heyer was hit by a pitch and the tying run came to the plate.
Megan was moved along by a fielder’s choice and scored on a passed ball, but it would be W-SR’s last run of the game. Weigel’s gutsy performance carried the night. The final score, 5-3.
In the second game, coach Meyer’s hitters indeed showed up from the start, and did keep hitting.
They got one run in the second and three in the third to take a four-run lead that was never challenged. They would score three more in the sixth for insurance.
Willey was back in the circle from the start with renewed energy and shut the Chickasaws down. The large home crowd could sit back and enjoy those last innings, as the temperature dropped below 80 and the sky slowly darkened to a Baltic blue. A half moon shown down peacefully on the proceedings. Children played behind the stands. The Go-Hawks won 7-2.
Coach Meyer was happy while the team celebrated their senior on the field.
“It was a good win,” she said. “Our goal was to get on the bats and stay on the bats. We won our last home game.”
The Go-Hawks are 7-7 in conference play with a chance to go over .500 in a game later this week at Waukon.
“We’ll get there,” she said with a big smile.
The story of the evening was the freshman hurler from New Hampton, the kid who stood up there in the first game and just kept grinding.
“I kept hoping our bats would come alive,” Weigel said. “And I was nervous. When we finally took the lead, it was great.”
Did she ever relax?
“No. I never relax. Go time is always.”
She didn’t quit, didn’t flinch. And in the end, she was standing alone in the circle, triumphant, the winning pitcher.
On a perfect summer night for softball, two thrilling games and both teams going home happy.
Can’t beat that. Go time is always.