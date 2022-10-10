Mason City- The Go-Hawks were looking to keep the perfect season alive on Friday night against Mason City.
The Riverhawks started the game with the ball but the Go-Hawk defense only gave up 5 yards during the three-and-out series.
Mason City- The Go-Hawks were looking to keep the perfect season alive on Friday night against Mason City.
The Riverhawks started the game with the ball but the Go-Hawk defense only gave up 5 yards during the three-and-out series.
Waverly-Shell Rock got the ball at their own 41-yard line and wasted no time in getting the ball into the endzone. The five play, 59-yard drive was capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run from McCrae Hagarty.
Mason City came out in the next drive and went 80 yards in six plays. Quarterback Kale Hobart threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Kaden Tyler for 46 yards. The teams were tied up 7-7 with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
The Go-Hawks responded on the next drive with a four play, 65-yard drive. Cole Marsh set W-SR up with a 29-yard pass to Sam Roose and Tyler Gayer plunged it in from 2-yards out. Simon Ott converted the extra point to give W-SR the 14-7 lead.
W-SR’s defense stood strong on the next drive, forcing a three-and-out that only gained 3 yards for the Riverhawks.
The Go-Hawks got the ball at the Mason City 45-yard line after the punt and Ott found the edge for a 41-yard rush. Asa Newsom rushed into the endzone from 6 yards out and Ott rushed in the two-point conversion to give W-SR the 22-7 lead with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Mason City was forced to punt after a five-play drive and Marsh threw a 57-yard bomb to Ott on the first play of the drive. The extra point was good giving W-SR the 29-7 lead at the start of the second quarter.
Another three-and-out from the Riverhawks allowed the Go-Hawks to get the ball on their own 24-yard line.
The four play, 58-yard drive was finished when Newsom found the edge yet again, this time with a 50-yard touchdown run. Ott passed the point after attempt to Gayer to give the Go-Hawks the 37-7 advantage.
Mason City was finally able to answer back with a 29-yard field goal that sailed through the uprights to cap off an eight play, 53 yard drive.
With just under five minutes left in the first half, W-SR got the ball back on their own 34-yard line. The six play drive was ended when Hagarty found the endzone for the second time, this rush for 6 yards. Marsh ran in the two-point conversion to give W-SR the 45-10 lead to end the first half.
There were only three drives in total in the second half. W-SR received the second half kickoff and drove down 68 yards in 10 plays. Gayer found the endzone on his second rushing touchdown from 20 yards. The extra point was good, giving W-SR the 52-10 lead.
Mason City was stopped after a six play drive and punted the ball back to the Go-Hawks with 11:10 left in the game. W-SR ran the ball for the last 11 minutes of the game and secured the 52-10 lead.
The win pushed W-SR to a 7-0 record on the season and they will close out their home schedule against Western Dubuque on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock........ 22 23 7 0 – 42
Mason City….................. 7 3 0 0 – 10
