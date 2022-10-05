Waverly- On the night that the team celebrated their seniors, the Go-Hawks were looking to bounce back after a tough weekend tournament.
To start the first set, a long serve from the Cadets put Waverly-Shell Rock ahead 5-2. W-SR continued to put pressure on Crestwood, forcing a timeout ahead 7-3.
Crestwood committed a net violation to give W-SR the 10-4 lead in set one. Senior Averi Weichers rose up for a big kill in the middle of the net to give W-SR the 15-6 advantage and the Cadets took a timeout just four points later down 19-7.
The two squads traded points to end the match and Weichers slammed the ball down for the set winning kill, 25-13.
Senior Ellie Thompson received a set from Sydney Bienemann in set two and killed it to give W-SR the 5-2 advantage. Crestwood tightened the W-SR lead to 8-6 after a Go-Hawk kill attempt went into the net.
An ace from senior Paige Hendricks pushed the Go-Hawk lead back to five, 13-8 and a Cadet serve that went into the net put the score at 15-10 in the middle of set two.
Weichers got a big kill to put W-SR up 10 in set two, 21-11 and an ace ended the set, giving W-SR the 25-15 set two win, 2-0 in the match.
Crestwood was able to take a slim 5-4 lead before senior Elizabeth Frerichs tipped the ball over the net to tie it 5-5. The third set continued to be close with the Cadets taking an 8-7 lead and a block from W-SR gave it the 9-8 lead.
W-SR maintained a slim one point lead, 12-11 in the middle of the third set. W-SR extended their lead to 18-14 on a kill attempt that was close to going out. Senior Nina Thor ended the senior night game with a kill to give W-SR the 25-18 set three win, and sweeping the Cadets 3-0.
W-SR ended the regular season second in the Northeast Iowa Conference behind New Hampton.
Senior Paige Hendricks returned for her first match since her ankle sprain and head coach Eavon Woodin was happy to see her back on the court for her senior night.
“We were very balanced in our hitting,” Woodin said. “It was really good to see Paige back from her ankle sprain. Our defense which includes blocks, serve receptions and digs, was really good and good defense wins games.”