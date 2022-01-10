LA CROSSE, Wis. — Going up against teams from around the Upper Midwest as well as some from as far away as Texas, Arizona and California, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team had a chance to measure itself against some of the best the sport had to offer.
In their first tournament since winning the Battle of Waterloo, the Go-Hawks won their Day 1 bracket Friday at The Clash XIX at the La Crosse Center but ended up 1-2 Saturday in several close duals to take third place overall in the 30-team tournament.
The No. 2 team in Iowa’s Class 3A blitzed through Bracket A of Friday’s morning session. The Go-Hawks defeated Ellsworth (Wisconsin), 66-9, in the first round, followed by a 61-6 drubbing of Owatonna (Minnesota) and a 49-18 victory over Apple Valley (Minnesota).
But in the Saturday afternoon round-robin championship bracket, W-SR dropped a 33-29 decision to Vacaville (California) in the opener, followed by a 34-23 loss to eventual champion St. Michael Albertville (Minnesota). They managed third place by defeating Jackson County Central (Minnesota), 35-28, in the finale.
Go-Hawk coach Eric Whitcome said that The Clash is one of the tougher tournaments that his team competes in every year, and the difficulty is the reason why W-SR goes to it, whether it’s in La Crosse or Rochester, Minnesota.
“We felt like we had some guys perform at a really high level, and we felt like others were exposed in areas that we’ve got to make some big improvements in in the next month,” Whitcome told Waverly Newspapers by phone Sunday evening.
In the first match vs. Vacaville, the two teams each won seven matches, but Vacaville recorded three pins, a technical fall and a major decision, while W-SR got pins from Aiden Riggins (160 pounds) and Jake Walker (285) and a technical fall from McCrae Hagarty (195) but fell short from lack of bonus points.
Against St. Michael, Hagarty recorded a 42-second pin, and Ryder Block (138) earned a 31-16 technical fall, while the Go-Hawks took four other decisions. Meanwhile, the Albertville squad earned three pins and a major among their eight wins in the dual.
Whitcome said both Vacaville and St. Michael are great squads. The team from Northern California had 11 seniors in its 14-wrestler line-up.
“You can tell that by the maturity and their physicality as well as their match management,” Whitcome said. “St. Michael is just a really good team. They just out-wrestled us in a few places.”
Against Jackson County Central — a small district just 30 minutes north of Spirit Lake — the Go-Hawks got falls from Hagarty, Walker, Alex Hornyak (106), Block and Bas Diaz (145) along with decisions by Carter Fecht (132) and Riggins, while the Southwestern Minnesota squad only earned two pins and a major for their seven wins. The W-SR bench also was dinged for unsportsmanlike conduct to lose a team point.
“We were disappointed after those first two losses,” Whitcome said. “Some guys were kind of down, because things didn’t go the way we wanted, and we told them prior to even wrestling those duals we were going to face some big adversity, that we knew what we’re up against.
“It was good for us to find a way to bounce back and come away with a win. Overall, I think the general feeling for us is we’ve got some things that we’ve got to get better at.”
W-SR landed four wrestlers on The Clash’s all-tournament team — Block, Riggins, Hagarty and Walker — the most of the tournament. St. Michael added three wrestlers, and Jackson County Central placed two. Another Iowa team, Bettendorf, added TJ Koester (106) to the elite squad.
When asked what the Go-Hawks need to do to improve in the last portion of the season before the conference and district tournaments, Whitcome said his wrestlers need to improve how they handle themselves along the edges of the mat. He said W-SR allowed their opponents to score too many points there.
“A lot of our baseline shot defense, a lot of our finish rate on our attacks (need to be improved), our bottom countering the top guy, first counter,” he said. “We need some chain wrestling stuff.
“All of these things are basic skills that we work on countless and tirelessly, but we’ve got to take a renewed focus in getting better in these areas here in the last month of the season.”
THE CLASH XIX
Friday
Bracket A
FIRST ROUND
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 66, ELLSWORTH (WIS.) 9
132: Carter Fecht (WSR) tech. fall Corey Poellinger, 16-0; 138: Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Blake Nelson, 1:32; 145: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned John Gillespie, 1:11; 152: Robert Poyner (WSR) pinned Kehan O’Neil, 0:20; 160: Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech. fall Ivan Veenendahl, 19-4; 170: Anthony Madsen (E) pinned Zander Wedemeier, 4:41; 182: Louis Jahnke (E) dec. Cole Thompson, 5-4; 195: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Ryan Matzak, 0:56; 220: Caden Wetherell (WSR) won by forfeit; 285: Jake Walker (WSR) won by forfeit; 106: Alex Hornyak (WSR) pinned Landan Lumpman, 1:00; 113: Zane Behrends (WSR) tech. fall Logan Mueller, 16-1; 120: Braxten Westendorf (WSR) dec. William Penn, 6-2; 126: Sam Hornyak (WSR) pinned Michael Holst, 1:13
SEMIFINAL
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 61, OWATONNA (MINN.) 6
138: Block tech. fall Michael Bobo (O), 21-6; 145: Diaz pinned Kanin Hable (O), 2:38; 152: Poyner won by inj. def. over Mason Klemmensen (O), 4:42; 160: Riggins major dec. Landen Johnson (O), 12-3; 170: Jacob Reinardy (O) dec. Sean Mwangi, 9-3; 182: Thompson dec. Blake Fitcher (O), 8-3; 195: Hagarty pinned Andrew NIrk (O), 0:59; Jacob Willson (WSR) pinned Lucas Smith, 0:46; 285: Walker pinned Mason Krampitz (O), 0:39; 106: A. Hornyak pinned Donovan Sorenson (O) 2:47; 113: Behrends major dec. Lane Karsten (O), 11-2; 120: Westendorf dec. Trey Hiatt (O), 6-1; 126: S. Hornyak pinned Jake Gronli (O), 1:18; 132: Cael Robb (O) dec. Fecht, 4-2.
FINAL
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 49, APPLE VALLEY (MINN.) 18
145: Diaz pinned Parker Elliott (AV) 2:47; 152: Poyner tech. fall Travis Bender (AV), 18-3; 160: Riggins tech. fall Marcell Booth (AV), 17-2; 170: Mwangi pinned Max Elliott (AV), 1:23; 182: Thompson dec. AJ Garcia (AV), 12-10; 195: Hagarty pinned Dayveon Hill (AV), 1:11; 220: Conner Elliott (AV) dec. Willson, 6-2; 285: Walker pinned Jalen Burke (AV), 0:27; 106: Louis Prouty (AV) major dec. A. Hornyak, 12-4; 113: Austin Laudenbach (AV) tech. fall Behrends, 16-0; 120: Keiichi Kong (AV) dec. Westendorf, 10-3; 126: A. Hornyak pinned Tyler Laudenbach (AV), 2:50; 132: Jayden Haueter (AV) dec. Fecht, 3-2; 138: Block pinned Sebastian Castin (AV), 1:49
Saturday
First Bracket
ROUND ONE
VACAVILLE (CALIF.) 33, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 29
152: Jason Brauning (V) pinned Poyner, 1:28; 160: Riggins pinned Arjun Nagra (V), 1:24; 170: Thomas Sandoval (V) dec. Mwangi, 3-2; 182: Francisco Ochoa (V) pinned Tyler Gast, 5:28; 195: Hagarty tech. fall Logan Kuehl (V), 18-2; 220: Willson dec. Jai Guerra (V), 7-2; 285: Walker pinned Luke Levengood, 5:42; 106: Isaiah Kainoa Medina (V) pinned A. Hornyak, 0:44; 113: Tyler Riley (V) dec. Behrends, 8-4; 120: Logan Valledor (V) tech. fall Westendorf, 17-2; 126: Casey Roberts (V) major dec. S. Hornyak, 10-1; 132: Fecht dec. Qusai Marini (V), 6-4; 138: Block dec. Eric Almarinez (V), 7-2; 145: Diaz dec. Ethan Birch (V) 5-2
ROUND TWO
ST. MICHAEL, ALBERTVILLE (MINN.) 34, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 23
160: Riggins dec. Jed Wester (SM), 5-1; 170: Mwangi dec. Ken Stahl (SM), 3-1; 182: Jake Springer (SM) pinned Gast, 3:38; 195: Hagarty pinned Marcus Mueller (SM), 0:42; 220: Willson dec. Myles Dehmer, 3-2; 285: Walker dec. Owen Barthel (SM), 5-1; 106: Chase Mills (SM) dec. A. Hornyak, 9-7; 113: Mason Mills (SM) dec. Behrens, 11-4; 120: Ian Schultz (SM) dec. Westendorf, 9-5; 126: Landon Robideau (SM) pinned S. Hornyak, 3:13; 132: Caleb Thoennes (SM) major dec. Fecht, 20-7; 138: Block tech. fall Eli Davis (SM), 31-16; 145: Cole Becker (SM) dec. Daz, 2-1, TB-1; 152: Jimmy Heil (SM) pinned Poyner, 0:19
ROUND THREE
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 35, JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL (MINN.) 28
170: Matthew Haley (JCC) dec. Mwangi, 8-4; 182: Caleb Ventura (JCC) pinned Gast, 3:06; 195: Hagarty pinned Jack Mix (JCC), 0:25; 220: William Freking (JCC) dec. Willson, 7-1; 285: Walker pinned Cameron Scholten (JCC), 0:40; 106: A. Hornyak pinned Isaac Rodriguez (JCC), 0:20; 113: Nolan Ambrose (JCC) pinned Behrends, 1:44; 120: Kie Anderson (JCC) major dec. Westendorf, 12-0; 126: Landon Andrews (JCC) dec. S. Hornyak, 8-7; 132: Fecht dec. Logan Buzton (JCC), 7-5, TB-1; 138: Block pinned Thomas Freking (JCC), 1:15; 145: Diaz pinned Dylan Withers (JCC), 1:29; 152: Isaiah Rodriguez (JCC) dec. Dylan Stockdale, 9-8; 160: Riggins dec. Payton Handevidt (JCC), 10-4; WSR bench penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct