WATERLOO — In just the second iteration of the girls division of the Battle of Waterloo dual wrestling tournament Friday, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls squad took home the championship by going 5-0 at Young Arena.
The Go-Hawks swept through the Cassie Herkelman Bracket in the morning session and then won two more matches during the evening session in the championship pool.
Josh Meier, an assistant in the W-SR program who oversees the girls team, said he liked the way the female grapplers competed throughout the day.
“There were a lot of duals that came down to just one or two matches, and we came through with big wins in tough situations,” Meier said during a break of Saturday night’s boys’ session. “We focused on getting better in certain positions, and I think the girls did that.
“Gayle (Robinson, at 160 pounds) did a good job in listening in practice this week and going out and executing the stuff that we worked on. A couple girls were sick, and they gutted it out, showed a little toughness.”
In the morning session, W-SR blitzed Independence, 48-6, with the Go-Hawks winning four of the five contested matches. They followed that with a 42-18 victory over North Scott, with W-SR going 7-2 in the contested matches, and then defeated Osage, 30-22, to take the bracket.
In the evening session, the Go-Hawks downed Charles City and Crestwood each by identical 36-24 scores. Another matchup with Osage was considered a no-contest due to their earlier meeting that afternoon.
For the tournament, Eva Diaz (120) and Kiara Djoumessi (138) were both 4-0 and Haidyn Snyder (145) was 3-0. Meier said many of the lower-weight wrestlers had undefeated days.
“Eva Diaz… had four falls,” he said. “Brinley Meier was sick all week, not feeling great, recorded three wins. Haidyn Snyder was behind in a tough match and came back to pin a girl. She had a great day.
“There were a lot of girls who executed what we were working on.”
The Go-Hawk girls are off for the holiday break until the Anamosa girls tournament Jan. 3 starting at 4 p.m., followed by a girl-boy dual at Decorah on Jan. 6. The remainder of January includes the Cedar Falls girls tournament Jan. 10, a dual Jan. 13 at Charles City, a tournament at Independence Jan. 15 and the fourth annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament Jan. 21 and 22 in Coralville.
Meier said during the break, he wants to see the Go-Hawk girls improve during the remainder of the brief girls wrestling season.
“We’re getting better every day,” he said. “We’re getting tougher every day, which is probably the biggest thing. We’re getting more technically sound, and we’ll be ready to go.”