With a great crowd behind them, the Go-Hawk volleyball team won their homecoming week matchup over Charles City.
The two teams came in with similar records, 13-8 for Waverly-Shell Rock and 13-6 for the Comets.
A kill from Katelyn Eggena early in set one gave W-SR the 5-3 lead. Charles City took their first timeout not too long after, down 10-4.
An ace from sophomore Sydney Bienemann extended the Go-Hawk’s advantage to 15-8. Eggena and Elizabeth Frerichs stepped up for a big block at the net for a 20-11 lead. W-SR was on the verge of winning set one but the Comets were not going down quietly, tightening the gap to 24-16. On the next serve, W-SR was able to put set one to rest with a 25-16 set win.
The Comets came out firing in set two, taking an early 3-0 advantage before three straight points from the Go-Hawks tied it up at 3-3.
A big kill from Frerichs tied the set once again at 6-6. Averi Weichers got a big block to put the Go-Hawks ahead 10-8 in the middle of the set.
The Comets were able to tie it up by scoring three straight points, 11-11. Once the Go-Hawks took a 14-12 lead, Charles City took a timeout. Ellie Thompson was on fire while serving in the second set, scoring six straight service points to give W-SR the 19-12 lead.
Charles City was able to bring it to within five, 22-17, before losing the second set 25-19.
In set three, Anna Stromberg hit a powerful kill to give the Go-Hawks a slim 5-3 lead. The back-and-forth set saw the Comets take back the lead 9-8. Charles City continued to extend their lead throughout the set, taking 15-12 and 20-13 leads.
The Go-Hawks took a timeout down 23-16 but it wasn’t enough as Charles City won set three 25-17.
W-SR had a chance to close out the match by winning set three but were unable to.
“I thought in set three we were just giving them the ball too many times,” head coach Eavon Woodin said. “We weren’t being very aggressive in our hitting. Some of our sets might’ve not been like we wanted them, but we still could go out and hit the ball and be aggressive and thats what Charles City did.”
The Go-Hawks came out firing in set four after the loss and took an early 4-0 advantage.
With W-SR up 7-4, libero Paige Hendricks, went down with an apparent ankle injury and exited the game for the rest of the match. Maddie Leary came into relief for Hendricks, but no one on the Go-Hawks was wearing a libero jersey.
Charles City took a timeout down 9-3 and then a Comet kill attempt went into the net to give W-SR the 15-6 lead.
The Go-Hawks took a 20-7 advantage but the Comets were not going down quietly, tightening the gap to 24-15. A mid-court hit attempt by Charles City went into the net to give W-SR the 25-15 set four win, and 3-1 in sets.
Homecoming week can bring a lot of distractions to the athletes but Woodin made sure that the team was ready to play.
“We just wanted to take it one set at a time,” Woodin said. “With homecoming week there are a lot of distractions, but I told them that when they stepped through the door that they just need to be focused on volleyball.”
For Weichers, a senior year homecoming win paired with a tough conference win is a big confidence boost.
“We have been going down hill recently,” Weichers said. “I think this win is definitely needed. We were off this Saturday so coming back with a win was needed.”
The loss of Hendricks was a big hurdle for the Go-Hawks to jump over as she is the libero and a senior leader both on and off the court.
“It was really scary because she is our libero,” Weichers said. “She does so amazing so it is hard for anyone to replace her. Maddie did an amazing job at stepping up and I am really proud of her.”