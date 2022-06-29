Coming off of a conference clinching double header sweep, the Go-Hawks were looking to stay hot against the surging Cyclones.
Both Ethan Chapin and Beau Bonnette made quick work of the first inning for their respective teams, not allowing a run.
Chapin didn’t allow a hit in the second inning as well to get the Go-Hawk's back to bat.
Abram Wrage started off the second inning with a double to left field. Ethan Hennings scored the first run with a walk that turned into a passed ball.
Jacob Lord hit a deep sac fly to score Hennings and make the score 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
Bonnette stranded runners on first and second to keep the damage to a minimum and end the inning.
Chance Key and Korbyn Dewey started off the bottom of the third with back-to-back singles.
Wrage smacked a two RBI double to extend the Go-Hawk lead to 4-0.
Sam Roose loaded the bases by reaching on an error. Jacob Lord followed that up with an infield single that scored two runs.
Ayden Hoffert scored the final run of the inning for W-SR with a sacrifice fly to move the score to 7-0.
Denver’s Chase McEwan started the fourth with a single to left center. Wrage showed off his arm behind the plate throwing out McEwan on an attempted steal to end the inning.
Key showed off his wheels by stealing second and third off of a passed ball in the fifth inning. Hennings reached on an error which allowed Key to score, extending their lead even further.
Roose flexed his state track qualifying speed with his second bunt single of the game to score Hennings. Lord scored the final run of the inning on a single that he tried to extend into a double to put W-SR up 10-0 through four innings.
Hudson Mercado started a two out rally with a single to put runners on first and second base. This allowed Braxton Sauerbrei to hit an RBI single to right field to extend the game to the bottom of the inning at least.
Ryan Law came into relief for Bonnette in the fifth inning.
Hoffert started the bottom of the fifth with a double to right field. Dylan Stockdale finished the game off with a single up the middle to give the Go-Hawks the 11-1 win.
W-SR will play next against South Winneshiek in an away game on Thursday.
Denver will play next against Union Community in the first round of playoff baseball on Saturday in an away game.