The ending of Monday’s contest between Class 4A No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock and Class 3A No. 12 Clear Lake is the reason why coaches urge their players to shoot free throws at the end of practices.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the visiting Lions committed multiple fouls that put the Go-Hawks into the bonus. As a result, senior guard Annika Behrends and sophomores Brenna Bodensteiner and Katelyn Eggena calmly stepped to the line and combined to make 10 out of 12 of their 15-foot unguarded shots to help W-SR to a 45-40 victory inside Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
It was the Go-Hawks’ first contest after their 68-34 victory over New Hampton on Jan. 13 at home. Head Coach Greg Bodensteiner said his team resumed their schedule with a tough battle against the North Central Conference leaders.
“It certainly wasn’t a thing of beauty, but our kids grinded,” Greg Bodensteiner said. “We kept saying end of the first quarter, halftime, third quarter, just find a way.
“I don’t know what it is. There is no magic formula right now, but keep battling and find a way, and our kids, I thought they battled and battled and battled and eventually, we got a few things that turned our way, and we made a whole bunch of free throws.”
Brenna Bodensteiner said the Go-Hawks had their struggles offensively throughout the first half.
“Then in that second half, we got things going,” said Brenna Bodensteiner, who scored 14 points on 3 for 5 from the 3-point line and 5 of 6 free throws. “That was really good to me. We were able to get some things on offense.”
Behrends, who also was runner-up at 140 pounds at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state wrestling tournament on Saturday before scoring 12 on Monday with 6 for 8 from the stripe, agreed W-SR wasn’t able to get going early in the front court.
“The free throws really helped us a lot,” Behrends said. “We are not normally making that many in a game, so that really helped that we made our free throws at the end.”
The scoreboard told much of the story of the first-half difficulties for both squads. Clear Lake (10-4 overall, 9-0 NCC) only managed 8 of 22 from the floor, including 0 for 6 from downtown, while W-SR (11-3, 6-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) made 5 of 18 but was 1 for 8 from the arc, but was 5 of 8 from the stripe to make the halftime score tied at 17.
The third quarter was another back-and-forth affair. After Eggena split a pair of free throws to give W-SR an early one-point lead, Emily Theiss scored from just outside the lane to put the Lions up by a point at the 6-minute, 36-second mark. Two free throws by Xada Johnson gave Clear Lake the 21-18 advantage, but Brenna Bodensteiner nailed her first trey to knot the score at 4:17 left.
Eggena later scored down low to give the Go-Hawks the lead, but Jaden Ainley answered with a triple with 3:22 to go in the penultimate period to swing the pendulum back to the Lions, 24-23. A minute and 14 seconds later, Brenna Bodensteiner was left wide open near the top of the key to knock down another 3 to put W-SR ahead, 26-24.
She said after the game that she was shocked how alone she was, especially after the first make.
“It was good,” Brenna Bodensteiner said. “It got our momentum going. It helped us in the end of the third and into the fourth quarter.”
But Clear Lake responded with Theiss splitting a pair of freebies and a bucket by Ainley to give the Lions a 27-26 lead going into the final period.
Opening the last turn, Eggena made a pair of free throws to put W-SR ahead by a point at the 6:35 mark, and then after a Trinidee Moore missed 3-pointer, Behrends got the offensive rebound and put-back to give the Go-Hawks a 30-27 lead.
That sequence forced Lion coach Bart Smith to call a time out and lecture his team to put more effort into getting the caroms.
The Lions responded out of the huddle. Ainley made a 3-point shot to knot the game at 30 with 5:33 left to play, but then Brenna Bodensteiner made a pair of free throws to put W-SR back on top by a deuce at 4:38. A basket by Brooklyn Eden evened the scoreboard again at 4:10, but then Johnson fouled out after bumping Behrends going for a rebound with 3:35 to play.
At the other end, Behrends made the front end of the 1-and-1, but after she missed, Eggena grabbed the loose change and put it back in to give W-SR the 35-32 lead. After Brenna Bodensteiner drained her third trey of the game with 2:42 left, the Go-Hawks made 5 out of 6 free throws down the stretch for the victory.
In addition to Brenna Bodensteiner and Behrends, Eggena added nine points, Moore had five, Macy Smith had three, and Lindsey Overmann scored two. Ainley led the Lions with 17 on 7 for 15 shooting, while Theiss added 11, making 5 of 11 from the floor.
Behrends said free throws were the difference on Monday.
“I normally shoot that well for free throws,” she said, “but I’ve been practicing them in practice, and that helped. I made them when it mattered.”
Greg Bodensteiner said along with the free throws, rebounding was key in the second half.
“There were a lot of offensive rebounds, which gave us extra opportunities,” he said. “It’s part of the reason we got to the free throw line. I thought our kids did a really nice job of that.”
The Go-Hawks were to face Class 3A No. 9 Forest City on the road on Tuesday. Greg Bodensteiner expected a tough opponent in the Indians (12-4, 8-4 Top of Iowa West).
“They beat Clear Lake by 16 earlier this year,” he said. “They’ll be excited to get a chance to play us. They’re a bit bigger school, a lot of teams in their league are a little bit smaller, and they look at it as a huge opportunity for them, and they have nothing to lose. We’re going to have to be ready to go despite the long trek. Hopefully the cold weather allows us to get that game in.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 45, CLEAR LAKE 40
Clear Lake……7 10 10 13 — 40
Waverly-SR……10 7 9 19 — 45
Clear Lake: Jaden Ainley 7-15 1-2 17, Emily Theiss 5-11 1-3 11, Brooklyn Eden 2-6 1-2 5, Jordan Mayland 1-3 0-0 2, Xada Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Reese Brownlee 1-1 0-0 2, Ava Richtsmeier 0-2 1-2 1, Annika Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Autumn Van Horn 0-1 0-0 0, totals 16-43 6-11 40.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Brenna Bodensteiner 3-6 5-6 14, Annika Behrends 3-6 6-8 12, Katelyn Eggena 3-13 3-4 9, Trinidee Moore 2-6 0-1 5, Macy Smith 0-3 3-4 3, Lindsey Overmann 0-2 2-2 2, Morgan Aikey 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, totals 11-39 19-25 45.
Three-point goals: CL 2-15 (Ainley 2-7), WSR 4-14 (Bodensteiner 3-5, Moore 1-4); Rebounds: CL 23 (Mayland 5, Ainley 5, Eden 4), WSR 32 (Eggena 8, Behrends 7, Moore 6); Offensive rebounds: CL 7 (Eden 3, four with 1), WSR 11 (Behrends 4, Eggena 4, three with 1); Assists: CL 10 (Mayland 3, Ainley 2, Van Horn 2), WSR 8 (Behrends 4, Smith 2, two with 1); Steals: CL 8 (Theiss 4, Ainley 3, Eden 1), WSR 7 (Behrends 2, Eggena 2, Overmann 2); Blocks: CL 1 (Ainley), WSR 0; Turnovers: CL 10, WSR 10; Fouled out: Johnson; Officials: Dan Grawe, Mike Kalvig and Mark Murphy.