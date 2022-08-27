A packed stadium greeted the Go-Hawks on opening night for the football team against Waukon.
Waverly-Shell Rock received the opening kick and made quick work of the Indian defense.
After a hard nine yard run by McCrae Hagarty, Asa Newsom found the edge and broke out for a 60 yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 very early in the game.
"My offensive line did a good job," Newsom said. "They did their job and I took what they gave me."
Sam Roose backed that up on defense with a third down interception to give W-SR the ball back on the Indians' 24-yard line.
Hagarty bulldozed his way into the end zone from 6 yards out just a few plays later. A Simon Ott extra point made the game 14-0 just six minutes into the game.
The Go-Hawk defense stood strong once again by forcing a pooch punt after Waukon worked their way way down the field methodically.
With the offense pinned down at their own 6-yard line, Cole Marsh threw his first interception of the year. The interception put Waukon on the W-SR 35-yard line.
The Indians offense was able to stay on the field by converting a fourth-and-10. The next play they found the end zone off a 20-yard touchdown pass from Noah Hatlan to make the score 14-7 with 1:43 left in the first.
Robert Poyner ran back a good return on the ensuing kickoff to put W-SR on their 41-yard line.
To end the first quarter, Hagarty put the Go-Hawks inside the redzone.
Two passes were dropped in the end zone led to a turnover on down.
Jake Walker ripped the ball out just a few plays later to give W-SR the ball back on the 27-yard line.
Rushing plays put the Go-Hawks on the half-yard line where Marsh plunged it in for a touchdown to put the score at 21-7.
After a good return, Waukon answered back with another long touchdown pass, this time 36-yards to made the score 21-14.
It didn't take long for W-SR to answer back though as Newsom broke out once again. A 68-yard touchdown run extended the lead once again.
The black and gold defense was bending to end the half but it never broke.
Waukon converted three straight third downs on their drive and a fourth down. They had the back on the home team's 20-yard line with 38 seconds left in the half.
The half ended with a Jack Wilson interception for the third takeaway for the defense.
"When we held them to end the half that showed some guts," head coach Mark Hubbard said. "We went through some adversity there, they kept getting conversions and after bending that entire time we didn't break and I think that made us a better football team."
Newsom, a leader on the defense, had similar sentiments about the strong stand.
"It was just week one kinks," Newsom said. "Miscommunication things, things we can fix. We kept playing and battling. Our safeties and cornerbacks made some good plays down the line."
And better they were. Ott came back into the game after an injury and let his presence known with a huge blindside hit.
Shortly after a third down QB scramble, Hagarty recovered his second fumble of the game.
After working down the field with the run game, the Go-Hawks had the ball on the half-yard line yet again. Marsh pushed it in on third down for his second rushing touchdown. The touchdown made the score 35-14 with 4:04 left in the third quarter.
Walker continued his great defensive play with a sack and multiple QB pressures to force a punt.
From four yards out, Newsom rushed in his third touchdown of the game to score the final touchdown of the game.
After receiving a punt to start the fourth quarter, the Go-Hawks ended up turning the ball over on downs at midfield with 7:42 left in the game.
Brayden Johnson had his first interception of the game to give W-SR the ball back on the 5-yard line.
The Waukon defense stuck the Go-Hawks to force their first punt of the game.
After some more QB pressure, Johnson had his second interception to end the game 42-14.
"We are going to focus on us growing," Newsom said. "It starts tomorrow with lifting and film. We want to focus on being our best everyday from tomorrow to next Friday."
Head coach Hubbard recently received some advice from principal Fox about what makes a great team.
"You aren't a team because you wear the same colors," Hubbard said. "You're not a team because you show up and eat a meal together. You become a good team when you go through hard things together. We've had some hard practices but tonight we showed some guts through the adversity."
W-SR will travel to play Crestwood next Friday.