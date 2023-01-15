Waverly- The Go-Hawks were looking to continue its hot shooting beyond the arc Friday night.
Waverly-Shell Rock came into its game against New Hampton second in the state with 118 threes while shooting 41% beyond the arc, which is fifth in the state across all classes.
Head coach Nate Steege has helped grow the Go-Hawks to where they are at this point in the season, a 7-3 record including six straight wins.
"One thing you have to do as a high school coach is you have to look at your team and their strengths," Steege said. "We have a really good shooting team and we are ok with the guys taking all the shots that they take as long as they are open and it is an unselfish shot. We've done such a good job with that. I can't complain one bit."
The Go-Hawks lived by the three against the Chickasaws and Noah Frazell contributed with a buzzer beater three to put W-SR ahead 27-14 after the first quarter.
W-SR's defense was strong throughout the whole game, which led to two dunks from Cole Marsh in the first half. In total, the Go-Hawks had eight steals and forced 17 turnovers.
Luke Frazell was the main benefactor from the unselfish play of the Go-Hawks, tallying a game high 20 points with four threes on just under 50% shooting.
"We were really sharing it tonight," Luke said. "I was just feeling it and I shot it well. It was a good shooting night for all of us."
The three-and-D formula has revolutionized basketball in recent years and the Go-Hawks were playing youth basketball around the time that shooting deep balls became the thing to do while still playing strong defense.
"Through youth basketball we knew that we were a team that loved to shoot it," Luke said. "Our team has really embraced that this year. The third quarter was really good for us. In the first quarter we gave up a little more than we wanted to then we came out in the third quarter and played really good defense."
After three quarters, the Go-Hawks led 70-35 and it gave the opportunity for some bench players to come in and get some varsity minutes under their belts. This led to nine total W-SR players scoring and some great reactions from the bench.
"That is the thing we have talked the most about," Steege said. "That is also the thing that I am most proud of. I feel like we are really coming together as a group. I feel like we are genuinely excited for our teammates success and that is something that we talk about all the time. We have a team that it is going to be one guy's night then it will be another's the next they are ok with that."
Marsh pitched in 18 points to finish just behind Luke's 20. Marsh also finished with six rebounds to lead the team.