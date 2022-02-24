ALLEMAN — Baseball Hall-of-Famer Yogi Berra was famously quoted, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
That phrase, allegedly uttered in 1973 when Berra was the manager of the New York Mets, was personified Wednesday night at North Polk High School in the Class 4A Region 6 final with a trip to state on the line.
The homestanding Comets were leading Waverly-Shell Rock by 12 after three quarters. However, the Go-Hawks were able to fortify their resolve and force overtime before taking a 40-34 victory to qualify for the state tournament.
“I’m still not sure how all of that happened,” a gleeful W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner told Waverly Newspapers by phone Thursday morning.
“We were afraid to pressure them, because their strength was in the guard court. We were kind of forced to pressure in the fourth quarter, and we got after them, forced some turnovers and got some layups and got some things going for us offensively. They missed some free throws, but it was probably one of the toughest, grittiest — I don’t know if there’s really any great adjectives. I don’t know if I’ve seen kids battle through that as much as our seniors and the kids who played with them did, including overtime, to find a way.”
The Comets (18-5) held a 7-6 advantage after the first quarter. The Go-Hawks (18-5) tied it at 12 with about 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the half before North Polk went on an 8-0 run to take a 20-12 lead at the break. The Comets then had an 8-4 third period to grab the 12-point advantage, 28-16, heading to the final frame.
Annika Behrends started the comeback with an and-1 with 7:30 left in the game to bring W-SR within 28-19. Abby Tuttle answered with a pair of free throws, but Macy Smith connected with a jumper in the painted area to pull back within nine.
Smith then stole one from Tuttle on the ensuing possession, and following a foul, Smith drove to the tin after a skip pass from Trinidee Moore for a layup to narrow the gap to 30-23 with 6:35 left.
A minute later, Katelyn Eggena caught Tuttle with an inadvertent elbow that was not called as a foul. Eggena then was fouled while shooting by Lisa Schaffer. Tuttle had to leave to get some bleeding in her nose stopped, and Eggena made both foul shots to trim the Comet lead to five with 5:27 to go.
After a 3-point miss by Izzy McCool following a long possession, Trinidee Moore went coast-to-coast for the layup and the foul with 4:23 left, but missed the free throw, bringing the Go-Hawks to within 30-27.
Lucy Schaeffer missed two free throws afterwards at the 4:17 mark, and then Behrends split a pair to pull W-SR within a deuce, 30-28, with 3:44 to play.
The Comets then played a little bit of ball-control offense, forcing the Go-Hawks to defend and commit their seventh team foul with 1:39 left. MaKayla Boatman made both ends of the 1-and-1 to stretch the advantage back to four, but Behrends flashed in the lane for a layup to make the score 32-30 with 1:28 to play.
Liza Schaffer hit both ends of the bonus after a foul in the backcourt to put North Polk back up, 34-30 with 1:19 left. Bodensteiner then called a time out at the 1:03 mark to set up the offense.
As Behrends drove to the hoop with 48.7 seconds, Boatman reached in to force a 1-and-1. After the front-end miss, Moore got the offensive board and put it back with 45 seconds left to make the score 34-32.
After a timeout, the Go-Hawk defense forced a turnover at the mid-court stripe, and Behrends came up with the steal and layup on the other end to tie the game at 34 with 29.5 remaining in regulation.
Out of a Comet timeout, Tuttle tried a baseball pass for Liza Schaffer, but Ellie Thompson intercepted it. However, Thompson was called for a carry, giving the ball back to North Polk with 19.9 seconds left. Schaffer committed a double-dribble on the Comet side of the half-court stripe with 13.4 seconds for another turnover.
After a Go-Hawk timeout, Moore found Brenna Bodensteiner just to the right of the top of the key for a 3-point shot. The ball hit off the back of the iron, the front of the iron and then to the right before falling to the floor as time ran out.
“We tried to run a play for Annika, but it kind of got blown up,” Greg Bodensteiner said. “Trin ended up picking up the loose ball and threw it across the ball to Brenna, and it was a pretty deep, contested 3. It rattled in and out. That would’ve been a crazy moment had that went in.”
In the 4-minute extra frame, Lucy Schaffer missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and Behrends responded with a layup off a Brenna Bodensteiner assist just under 3 minutes to play. Schaffer missed two more free throws at the 2:35 mark, and just under 1 minute left, Tuttle missed a layup after getting past Eggena.
The W-SR sophomore post got fouled off the rebound and split the free throws to bring the score to 37-34 with 57.8 left in overtime. Moore then blocked a 3-point attempt by Boatman with 19 seconds to play, and Tuttle recorded her fifth foul against Smith, who made 1 of 2.
A long 3 by Lisa Schaffer rimmed off, then Moore made two free throws with 4.4 seconds to play to give the Go-Hawks the final margin of victory.
“It was kind of back-and-forth,” Greg Bodensteiner said. “We were down four with a minute 15 left and had a shot to win the game in regulation. How all of that happened is kind of crazy. We didn’t really do a good job defensively, just kept the ball in front, contested everything, rebounded it really well.”
He said the evening was “crazy” and admitted he didn’t remember much of it the next morning.
“Anyone who was there three quarters had no reason to think we were going to win that game,” he said. “The celebration, the excitement, it was a lot of fun.
“Last year, Dubuque Wahlert came into our gym and got to have that celebration. It was awfully rewarding for them to experience that.”
Bodensteiner said that Behrends, Moore and Smith all made some key offensive plays to spur the victory.
Behrends led the Go-Hawks with 16 points and also pulled in eight rebounds and had three steals, while Moore had eight markers, nine boards, two assists and three steals, and Smith and Eggena had seven each, with Eggena adding seven caroms.
Lucy Schaffer paced the Comets with 12 points and six off the glass with four steals, and Liza Schaffer chipped in nine points and also had six rebounds. Tuttle had six assists to go with her five points.
The Go-Hawks have the No. 6 seed in Class 4A will face third-seeded Sioux City Heelan in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Wells Fargo Arena.
“The biggest thing for me is that we have a reason to go practice (Thursday),” Bodensteiner said. “I haven’t looked at Heelan, I don’t know anything about them. I know they are 21-2. They have a great program, they’re always good.
“We’re going to worry about ourselves (Thursday and Friday), take a day off Satudray, and then by the time we come back to work on Sunday, we’ll have a plan put together with what we’re looking at, what we need to do and those types of things.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 40, NORTH POLK 34 (OT)
Waverly-SR…6 6 4 18 6 — 40
North Polk….7 13 8 6 0 — 34
Waverly-Shell Rock: Annika Behrends 7-11 2-4 16, Trinidee Moore 3-9 2-3 8, Macy Smith 3-7 1-3 7, Katelyn Eggena 2-5 3-4 7, Brenna Bodensteiner 0-3 2-2 2, Morgan Aikey 0-3 0-0 0, Lindsey Overmann 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, totals 15-39 10-16 40.
North Polk: Lucy Schaffer 4-9 3-8 12, Liza Schaffer 4-9 0-0 9, Abby Tuttle 1-3 3-4 5, MaKayla Boatman 1-6 2-2 4, Izzy McCool 1-7 0-0 3, Becca Aagard 0-0 1-2 1, Ava Husak 0-0 0-0 0, Jada Podey 0-0 0-0 0, totals 11-34 9-16 34.
Three-point goals: WSR 0-11, NP 3-19 (Lu. Schaffer 1-3, Li. Schaffer 1-6, McCool 1-7), Rebounds: WSR 30 (Moore 9, Behrends 8, Eggena 7), NP 22 (Lu. Schaffer 6, Li. Schaffer 6, Tuttle 3); Offensive rebounds: WSR 9 (Behrends 5, Eggena 2), NP 6 (Lu. Schaffer 2, Li. Schaffer 2); Assists: WSR 6 (Moore 2, Overmann 2), NP 9 (Tuttle 6); Steals: WSR 11 (Moore 3, Behrends 3, Smith 3), NP 10 (Lu. Schaffer 4, Tuttle 3); Blocks: WSR 0, NP 1 (Tuttle); Turnovers: WSR 15, NP 16; Fouled out: Tuttle.