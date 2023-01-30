Waukon- The Go-Hawk wrestling team was looking to add the first of hopefully many trophies this season at the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament on Saturday.

Taylor Kibbee (12-19) kicked off his day in the 106 pound bracket with a win over Waukon’s Skyler Dugan by a 4-0 decision. In the semifinals, Kibbee lost by fall to Crestwood’s Mitchell Schmauss in just 32 seconds.