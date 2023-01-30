Waukon- The Go-Hawk wrestling team was looking to add the first of hopefully many trophies this season at the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament on Saturday.
Taylor Kibbee (12-19) kicked off his day in the 106 pound bracket with a win over Waukon’s Skyler Dugan by a 4-0 decision. In the semifinals, Kibbee lost by fall to Crestwood’s Mitchell Schmauss in just 32 seconds.
Now going for a third place finish, Kibbee took down Crestwood's Owen Korsmo by fall in the second period to move to the third place match against Dugan.
Kibbee won the rematch with a 5-2 decision to finish in third place.
Ryker Graff (26-6) got a bye in the first round of 113 pounds and faced off against New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Braiden Schaufenbuel. Graff took down Schaufenbuel by fall early in the second period to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Graff won by a 15-2 major decision over Crestwoods Carter Schmauss to be crowned as the 113 pound NEIC champion.
In the 120 pound bracket, Alex Hornyak (22-11) saw Waukon’s Owen Regan in the second round after a bye. Alex won by fall early in the third period against Regan. In the finals against Decorah’s Will Rober Larson, Alex battled and won by a 14-11 decision to give W-SR their second champion.
Sam Hornyak (16-16) kicked off his tournament with a win over Waukon’s Cayden Kruger by fall in the second period to move to the winner’s semifinal. Against Decorah’s Mason Avila, Sam lost by fall with just 13 seconds left in the match to move to the consolation bracket.
Sam faced off against NH/TV’s Hunter Humpal in the consolation semifinals. Sam went on to win by fall in the first period and greeted Daniel Schwickerath in the third place match.
Against Schwickerath, Sam won by fall in 5:01 to finish in third in 126 pounds.
Zane Behrends (19-11) came into the 132 pound bracket as the number one seed and took down Waukon’s Garrison Byrnes by fall in just 48 seconds to advance.
Behrends greeted Crestwood’s Kaleb Adams and Behrends won by a 17-1 tech fall in the final seconds of the match. Kollin Henry of Decorah met Behrends in the finals, but Behrends grinded out a 6-0 victory to win the 132 pound bracket.
Ryder Block (34-0), came into the 138 pound bracket as number one, like most brackets, and received a bye in round one. In the semifinals, Block saw NH/TV’s Peyton Anderson and Block won by fall in the second period to move to the finals.
Crestwood’s Cade Korsmo was waiting in the finals, but Block was ready and won by fall in just 1:08 to become a four-time NEIC champion.
Also in 138 pounds was Brady Roling (19-7). Roling lost in the first round to Anderson to move to the consolation bracket. Roling met teammate Braxten Westendorf in the semifinals and Roling lost by a 10-0 major decision to move to the fifth place match.
Against Charles City’s Jacob Vance, Roling cruised to a 12-4 major decision win to place fifth.
Westendorf (20-4) was in 138 pounds and beat Vance by a 17-3 major decision. Against Korsmo, Westendorf lost by a close 5-3 decision to face off against Roling in the consolation bracket.
After taking down Roling, Westendorf beat Anderson in the finals by a 5-4 decision to finish in third place.
Bas Diaz (35-2) received a bye in the first round and then beat NH/TV’s Burke Busta by fall in the first period. Now in the finals, Bas beat Brady Stille of Decorah by a 3-1 decision to finish in first place.
In 152 pounds, Ethan Bibler (23-12) got a bye in the first round and in round two Bibler beat Mekyver Hagarty by an 8-3 decision to move to the finals. In the finals, Bibler took down NH/TV’s Leander Reicks by fall in the first period to become an NEIC champion.
Mekyver (24-5) took down Deegan Lewis in the first round by fall in the first period. After losing to Bibler, Mekyver beat Waukon’s Holten Palmer in the third place match by fall in the first period.
W-SR’s Deegan Lewis lost to Palmer in the consolation bracket and then placed fifth after a bye.
Danny Diaz (13-0) has been perfect in his return and kept that up with a win over Decorah’s Brody Hanson in the second round by fall in just 18 seconds. In the finals against Crestwood’s Cole Butikofer, Danny won by a 9-3 decision to be the 160 pound NEIC champion.
In 170 pounds, Robert Poyner (24-11) took down Erik Hjelle of Decorah by fall in the second period. Decorah’s Thomas Sexton was next on Poyner’s list and Poyner won by fall at the end of the first period. In the finals against NH/TV’s Ben Tenge, Poyner won by fall in 6:42 to become a champion.
W-SR also had Isaiah Perez (18-11) in the 170 pound bracket and Perez lost to Tenge by fall in the first period to move to the consolation bracket. Against Waukon’s Kaelin Crawford, Perez won by fall late in the second period to move to the semifinals. Sexton took down Perez by fall in the third period and Perez moved to the fifth place match.
Against Hjelle, Perez lost by medical forfeit to finish in sixth place.
Zander Wedemeier (16-11) beat teammate Cole Thompson by a 10-0 major decision and faced off against Crestwood’s Brock Voyna in round two. Against Voyna, Wedemeier lost by a close 4-3 decision.
In the third place match, Wedemeier beat Thompson for the second time by medical forfeit to finish in third.
After his loss to Wedemeier, Thompson (21-19) beat NH/TV’s Olandreon Sanders by fall in the second period. The semifinals saw Thompson face off against Cullen Dickson and Thompson won by fall in the middle of the second period.
McCrae Hagarty (33-2) got a bye in the first round then he took down Decorah’s Kaiden Youngblood by fall in 1:05. Now in the finals, McCrae beat Waukon’s Corbyn Palmer by fall in the first period to become a four-time NEIC champion.
In 220 pounds, Caden Wetherell (23-7) beat Waukon’s John Marti by fall in the first period to kick off his tournament. Wetherell continued his success with a win by fall over Charles City’s Ethan Peterson to move to the finals. In the finals, Wetherell lost by fall to NH/TV’s Braden McShane to finish in second place.
Jake Walker (32-4) received a bye in the first round of the 285 pound bracket then he beat Crestwood’s Kole Balvanz by fall in 20 seconds. Now in the finals, Walker beat Waukon’s Isaac Ericson by fall in just 49 seconds.
Overall, the Go-Hawks had 10 conference champions out of the 14 weight classes. W-SR broke the team scoring record with 314.5 points, breaking their own record that was set in 2008.
W-SR has now won 19 of the last 20 NEIC championships.