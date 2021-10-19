More than a week after clinching the Northeast Iowa Conference regular-season championship, Waverly-Shell Rock added another piece of hardware to its trophy case Saturday.
The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Go-Hawks swept all five matches during the NEIC tournament, including three Saturday to secure the conference tournament crown.
Saturday’s results also assured W-SR of 40 match wins for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
W-SR (40-7) beat Crestwood, 21-11, 21-9, and Waukon, 21-10, 21-8, on Thursday. During Saturday’s competition, W-SR knocked off Charles City, 21-15, 21-9, New Hampton, 21-11, 21-18, and Decorah, 21-15, 21-17.
“Everyone contributed to our five match victories,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “We had consistent serve reception all day, which made it easier to get our hitters to attack aggressively.
“Sophie continued to use all of our hitters, so it makes it hard for our opponents to focus on a certain hitter. Our serving was much more aggressive and therefore had more aces.”
Avery Beckett led W-SR offensively in the win over Crestwood. The senior slammed 10 kills and hit .429 in the match. Senior setter Sophie Sedgwick added 23 assists and an ace serve. Classmate Annika Behrends scooped a team-high 13 digs, while Beckett chipped in with 10.
Sedgwick and senior Ashli Harn finished with three aces apiece against Waukon. Sedgwick also added 17 assists and six digs, while Harn led the Go-Hawks with 10 digs. Beckett powered five kills, while junior Elizabeth Frerichs had two blocks.
Junior Paige Hendricks recorded five aces and was 13 of 13 serving against Charles City. Harn posted six kills and three digs, while Behrends tallied a team-best 13 digs. Sedgwick added 13 assists.
Behrends finished with three aces and was 11 of 11 serving against New Hampton. She also led W-SR with 10 digs, while Harn scooped seven. Beckett and junior Ellie Thompson had two aces each.
Beckett spiked 13 kills and hit .500 in the victory over Decorah. Behrends had three aces, while Sedgwick registered 23 assists and two aces. Harn scooped 12 digs.
W-SR hosts Webster City/Waterloo East in a 4A, Region 6 semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.