A friend asked me if I would share a favorite story from the Bible. I thought for a minute as many Old Testament stories flashed through my mind and I said to her, God was very busy throughout the Old Testament, there are so many favorite stories about the lives of the people. Then I moved in thought to the New Testament and I saw that busyness continue. I told my friend of a couple stories I really liked; they were ones she liked as well. There is so much in our Bibles that touch on every way and every walk of life.
In reading our Bibles we see God’s love and care traveling right on through the pages and ages of time. There are so many wonderful stories that it is hard to choose just one. We struggle with the understanding of some and we may feel healed or hurt because of the implication of others. There are stories we want to hear and learn more about. We want to learn about and get to know the people involved. There are many that make us wish we were there. Most help us to understand how badly we need Jesus in our lives and when that happens, life begin to change. Life then, begins to move forward into what I call, “a good God direction” which is the direction God wants for us to go.