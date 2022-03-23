The Waverly Municipal Golf Course opened to the public Sunday March 20. The course is one of two public courses in Waverly along with Prairie Links Golf Course. Jordan David is currently the pro at the municipal course and has been for the past few years. They are currently offering tee times from sunup to sundown when the weather allows.
Prairie Links Golf Course is also open for tee times weather pending. Prairie Links was previously a members-only golf club but recently opened their doors for the public. John Thompson is the new golf pro at the course as well as being the next women’s golf head coach at Wartburg. Thompson was previously a pro at Red Carpet Golf Course that is located in Waterloo, Iowa.