Waverly’s Green Bridge is no more. It is now part of the town’s history.
As the demolition continued in December, residents would stop by to capture a few images for posterity. On Wednesday morning, Marylou Birkholz stopped by to see for herself how the river looked in that spot without the iconic bridge.
She recalled she was on it last in 2014, when she walked across it with her granddaughter during Waverly’s Christmas Greetings on Main.
The spot where the bridge once stood is now a scenic spot for reflection.
“I remember the boards going clink, clink. clink,” she said.