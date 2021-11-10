Waverly’s historic Green Bridge is coming down.
Crews started demolition work this week, and on Wednesday, workers removed a defunct gas line and started tearing down the deck of the historic bridge.
For 20 years, the fate of the bridge was up in the air, as council after council struggled whether to fix, replace remove or convert it to a pedestrian bridge.
On July 6, 2020, the council voted 6-1, with at-large Councilwoman Ann Rathe casting the single dissenting vote, the decision was finalized to remove it. Rathe did not want to lose the opportunity of a million dollar Iowa DOT grant, which would have been a possibility if the city had opted to replace the bridge in compliance with DOT standards.
On Oct. 4, 2021, the council awarded a $165,300 contract to Minnowa Construction to remove the structure.
Weather permitting, work is expected to be done in a month.
A piece of the bridge will be preserved and used in a future installation as a historical landmark.