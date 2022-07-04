Once instead of “kick the can” we played kick the lunchbox all the way home. We used mine. It was metal and had a glass-lined thermos. Mom heard us and the rattle coming and had a difficult time believing I could be so stupid.
Mom said taking a shortcut through a church parking lot was forbidden but Susan, John and I did it anyway. We were stuck in the clay after some heavy rain. The muddy clay was so powerful it pulled Johnny’s boot off and we left it. We ended up at home where Mom took one of the old washing machine rinse tubs, put it by the oil heater in the living room and gave each of us a warm-up bath and a scolding.
When the open fields around us began to be developed, we would go and play in the construction. Once we went out and the basement floors had been poured but were not set up. John was wearing his cowboy boots and walked in the cement. We ran home and hid the boots. When the contractor came to the door and asked if anyone there owned cowboy boots, we said “No.” and did not tell Mom.
Besides being 7 kids, we were creative and I remember playing one game often. It was called “Big Fat Mama.” If Mom went to the store, it began “Big Fat Mama went to the store…” Mom was pretty much pregnant from December of 1938 until June of 1950 and I think that is where the game came from but I think that might not have been much comfort for Mom.
When we all took Dad to work in the station wagon, Dad would sometimes drive under the railroad overpass when a train crossed and we would all chant at the tops of our voices “We went under a choo choo train. We went under a choo choo train….” I can imagine Mom’s and Dad’s smiles even now although that had to be an irritating chant.
One night, I woke up about 3 a.m. and I could not find Mom. I panicked and think I woke others. Mom had gone after Dad and was soon back. She told me next time to check the coffee pot and if it was still warm, she was just gone after Dad.
Somewhere about the time just after Mary was born, I think, Dad and Mom bought us a swingset. Dad unloaded the magical pieces in the front yard at 1511 S. E. Creston, Des Moines. Dad put that together in the front yard between those massive lilac bushes. Eventually it was moved next to the cement wading pool to the side of the house where Mom could watch from the kitchen. Later, when I was nine, it was on the other side of the house near the baseball field and orchard.
One time, Susan and I were playing on the swingset with the other kids. Susan and I were facing each other on the end bars. Susan said “Look what I can do.” and went backward NO HANDS then caught herself by her knees.
I was not to be outdone so said “Well look what I can do!” and went frontward NO HANDS… About one quick Unh oh thought later, I hit the ground flat SPLAT! I knocked the breath right out of myself.
I tried to catch Susan and kill her but could not breathe for so long she ran up the driveway and into the house. Susan and everyone there was laughing hard and when I found I could breathe again, Mom wouldn’t let me beat on all of them.
We wore that swing-set out.
No television set until I was 11. A rich and amazing childhood creating our own adventures.
I live in the here and now but sometimes need to remember earlier times, mistakes made, and lessons learned.