As the winter months approach, daylight wanes and the urge to snuggle-in draws us to comfort food and cozy places. W-SR students and many adult volunteers are preparing for that pull toward hibernation. They are busy making unique and colorful pillowcases to cover new pillows that will find their way into homes of those in need.
“This year, we were asked to sew for the United Way Holiday Shoppe. Our goal is to sew 600 pillowcases by Dec. 1,” said W-SR Middle School teacher Kristie Kuhse, a veteran educator who is no stranger to finding worthwhile instructional tasks.
“For about the past 12 years, I have had students sew pillowcases for Ryan’s Case for Smiles. That organization collects pillowcases for children going through cancer treatment,” Kuhse continued.
The Holiday Shoppe is a Waverly Shell Rock Area United Way project for families in need to receive holiday gifts and a new pillow with a hand-made pillowcase. Executive Director Jill Krall approached Kuhse about the collaboration.
“I liked knowing that I was helping somebody. I tried to think about the colors and patterns I would want myself,” said seventh-grader Kierstyn Klein.
“I put more effort in because I knew the pillow would be used by someone,” said Michaela Mitchell about the pillow project, a learning and doing experience pieced together with many hands.
Student Alivia Thompson enjoys helping those in need. “I liked the project because I could work at my own pace,” she said.
Make no mistake: Cutting, piecing, and sewing 600 pillowcases is a big job. Faced with a challenge, what would you do?
Kuhse called in help. She explained the daunting task to teaching colleagues in area schools. She talked to her friends, members of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society that promotes professional and personal growth for educators.
Volunteers have responded. Teachers and their students at Wapsi Valley, Nashua-Plainfield, and Peet Junior High in Cedar Falls heard the call and got their students involved too.
In the W-SR Middle School classroom, adult volunteers using templates cut the fabric and borders. Seventh-graders will pin the pieces together. Eighth-graders are tasked with sewing.
At this point, 240 of the 600 pillowcases have been completed. To make the Dec. 1 goal, Sew-athons are planned for Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 3:30-6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Middle School Family & Consumer Science classroom. Sew-athons will involve “assembly-line style work” according to Kuhse.
If you have an interest in being part of a worthwhile project, or have fabric to donate, please contact Kristie Kuhse. (kristie.kuhse@wsr.k12.ia.us)
Cooperation, gaining new skills, and helping others are pieces of this story, just as much as the yards and yards and yards of fabric that are cut and sewn to make those 600 pillowcases.