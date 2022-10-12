As the winter months approach, daylight wanes and the urge to snuggle-in draws us to comfort food and cozy places. W-SR students and many adult volunteers are preparing for that pull toward hibernation. They are busy making unique and colorful pillowcases to cover new pillows that will find their way into homes of those in need.

“This year, we were asked to sew for the United Way Holiday Shoppe. Our goal is to sew 600 pillowcases by Dec. 1,” said W-SR Middle School teacher Kristie Kuhse, a veteran educator who is no stranger to finding worthwhile instructional tasks.