Gordon Lee Quentin, 86, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Gordon was born on January 15, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of William and Frieda (Scharnitzke) Quentin. Gordon grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, where he was baptized on February 16, 1936 and confirmed on May 21, 1950, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dearborn. He graduated from Dearborn High School in 1954. He entered the Air Force in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his discharge he moved to the Elkader, Iowa area and worked for an area farmer. He worked for City Laundry after moving to Oelwein.
Gordon was united in marriage to Jolantha Jean Thies on September 25, 1966, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. After their marriage, Gordon and Jolantha lived in Oelwein until 1969 when they moved to their acreage east of Readlyn. Gordon started working for John Deere in Waterloo in 1974 and retired in 1998.
Gordon was a longtime woodworker, crafting many of his projects with his scroll saw with ornate crosses being a favorite. He was known for his immense imagination and always enjoyed visiting with almost anyone. He was an avid collector of toy tractors, especially John Deere tractors and was a member of the Two Cylinder Club.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Jolantha Quentin of Readlyn; two sons, Tom (Anita) Quentin of Kanawha and Steve (Joanna) Quentin of Longwood, Florida; four grandchildren, and a brother, Arnold (Ann) Quentin of Arlington, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Allen and Larry Quentin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will be held in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn with the military rites at the grave by the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 of Denver. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551