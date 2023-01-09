Gordon Lee Quentin, 86, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Gordon was born on January 15, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of William and Frieda (Scharnitzke) Quentin. Gordon grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, where he was baptized on February 16, 1936 and confirmed on May 21, 1950, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dearborn. He graduated from Dearborn High School in 1954. He entered the Air Force in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his discharge he moved to the Elkader, Iowa area and worked for an area farmer. He worked for City Laundry after moving to Oelwein.