Kim Reynolds swear-in

Gov. Kim Reynolds was sworn in to her second full term as Iowa governor at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines on Friday, Jan. 13. (

 Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot.

“As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.”