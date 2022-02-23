Iowa will be in the national spotlight next week, as Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
“The Biden Administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom,” Reynolds said in a statement announcing the speech. “The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that’s what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening.”
Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on March 1 at 8 p.m. Central Time. Reynolds will give the Republican Address to the Nation afterward.
Republican leaders praised Reynolds for her response to the pandemic, highlighting her push to reopen businesses and require in-person school options.
“She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protecting Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “She’s defended kids and parents with laws that have kept students in the classrooms and woke propaganda out.”
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Reynolds represents “what it means to lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens.”
“While Democrats in Washington have failed, Republicans across the country are stepping up — and America will be better off hearing Governor Reynolds’ Iowa story,” McCarthy said.
The last time an Iowan delivered the GOP response to the State of the Union address was Sen. Joni Ernst in 2015.