Kim Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that $9 million in grants had been awarded to advance water quality projects in 23 communities.

DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds announced on Thursday that 23 communities have been awarded a total of $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Governor Reynolds in January 2018.

“The first bill I signed into law as Governor in 2018 created a long-term funding source to assist communities in upgrading their water infrastructure,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This program has done just that, with a total of more than $18 million In investments leveraging more than $375 million in additional funds invested in critical water quality infrastructure projects across the state.”