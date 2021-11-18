Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds welcomed representatives of the Black Hawks to the State Capitol on Wednesday to commemorate Waterloo’s upcoming Nov. 25 Thanksgiving home game with an official proclamation.
The matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders will be the 50th time Waterloo has hosted a game on the holiday. The tradition was interrupted last season by the coronavirus pandemic and the August 2020 derecho, which kept the RoughRiders from playing during the entirety of the 2020-21 season. Prior to last November, the Hawks had met the RoughRiders on Thanksgiving every November since 2000. Waterloo has skated on home ice for the holiday in all but eight years since 1964.
The full text of the proclamation is:
“Whereas, the Waterloo Black Hawks played their first Thanksgiving hockey game in 1964, with 2021 representing the city’s 50th Thanksgiving home game, and;
“Whereas, the Black Hawks and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders were unable to play on Thanksgiving last November due to the combined effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and the August derecho, and;
“Whereas, the RoughRiders are visiting the Black Hawks’ Young Arena in 2021 for this year’s holiday contest, and;
“Whereas, Waterloo has played Iowa opponents from Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Mason City, or Sioux City in 33 of 49 previous Thanksgiving games, and;
“Whereas, attending the annual Thanksgiving game is an important part of how hundreds of families observe the day;
“Now. Therefore, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa do hereby proclaim November 25th, 2021, as the Waterloo Black Hawks 50th Thanksgiving Game and do hereby recognize Waterloo and Cedar Rapids to be renewing Iowa’s great Thanksgiving hockey tradition and wish all the players, coaches, and fans the warmest regards of the State of Iowa as they prepare for this year’s milestone game.”
The proclamation will be on display at Young Arena during the Thanksgiving contest. Tickets for the Hawks and RoughRiders matchup are currently available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino’s Black Hawks Box Office at 319-291-7680.