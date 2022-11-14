Kim Reynolds

Des Moines, Iowa – As part of a nationwide push to encourage more sustainable living, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation today declaring Tuesday, November 15 Iowa Recycles Day.

In her proclamation, the governor noted that reducing, reusing, and recycling waste is important to “ensure a cleaner, greener state for future generations.” Building on that theme, she wrote “on this day we renew our commitment to making environmentally conscious changes in our lives so that our children and grandchildren can live that better, cleaner future.”