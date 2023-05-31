Grace Beck of Denver graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Sioux Falls.
Beck and over 400 students were celebrated during the spring commencement ceremony on May 21. Watch the ceremony at youtube.com/usiouxfalls.
