USF

SIOUX FALLS — Grace Beck was named to the University of Sioux Falls Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Beck, of Denver, IA, is majoring in Social Work.

Beck was among more than 550 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.