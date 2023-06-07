Grace Beck from Denver was named to the University of Sioux Falls Spring 2023 Dean's List. Beck is majoring in Social Work.
Beck was among more than 550 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
