Grace Knapp, 98, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on July 14, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10:30 at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joan Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Knapp family for a later designation in Grace’s name and online condolences for Grace can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
