WATERLOO – With his team huddled around him in the north end zone following a gut-wrenching loss to West Delaware two weeks ago, Mark Hubbard wondered how his squad would respond in the face of adversity.
The Go-Hawks’ dreams of running the gauntlet of an undefeated season was now dashed, and district play was on the horizon.
Hubbard didn’t need to do much talking Friday night. He got the response he desired, and then some.
Thanks to one of the most explosive first quarters in team history, Waverly-Shell Rock blitzed Waterloo East, 43-15, at Memorial Stadium. W-SR (4-1 overall, 1-0 Class 4A, District 2) lit up the scoreboard every time it touched the ball, and the game was quickly put out of reach before it was 12 minutes old.
The wakeup call served up by West Delaware turned into a week of soul-searching during practice. A running attack that lacked much punch regained its bruising form. A passing attack that lacked cohesiveness created rhythm again. A defense that was exposed in some areas, including the line of scrimmage, swarmed to the ball and created a brick wall all night.
“It was an awakening for us,” W-SR junior running back McCrae Hagarty said. “We thought we were going to go undefeated, we thought we were going to have a great year, and we lost. From that, we learned what we need to do, what positions we need to work on. It helps out a lot, by losing.”
Hagarty was at the forefront of the Go-Hawks’ dominant run game Friday night. Playing without junior running back Asa Newsom, who did not dress as a precaution due to a knee injury, Hagarty was the featured back.
And the Go-Hawks’ standout took center stage. He took off in the blink of an eye.
Hagarty broke a scoreless game with a 54-yard touchdown run on third-and-9 to give W-SR a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. He added his second score of the quarter on the visitors’ next play, a 50-yard burst up the middle to double the advantage.
“That was obviously unfortunate that we weren’t able to get Asa to go,” Hubbard said. “Guys stepped up offensively and defensively in his absence.”
Hagarty finished with a game-high 104 yards on three carries. Grant Halverson and Co. took over from there. Following an interception by senior linebacker Kaden Bibler, Halverson connected with classmate and tight end Layne McDonald for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Junior holder Simon Ott propped up and flicked a pass to classmate Jake Walker for the 2-point conversion and a 22-0 W-SR lead with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Halverson was just getting warmed up. The first-year starting quarterback lofted a pass to senior receiver Kaiser Luck, who tipped the spiraling ball to himself for a 20-yard touchdown to widen the gap to 29-0.
“We spent a lot of time during the week trying to fix up those mistakes, and it paid off,” Halverson said of shoring up the passing game. “The O-line played great, gave me a lot of time to make decisions and I took advantage.”
Halverson completed five of six passes for 80 yards in limited action. He was pulled at halftime, as were the majority of the Go-Hawks’ starters.
W-SR’s special teams flexed its muscles on the ensuing Waterloo East punt. W-SR senior MIkey Santoiemma returned the kick 31 yards to the Waterloo East 31-yard line. Two plays later, junior Jack Wilson, sprinted 13 yards into the end zone to make it a 36-0 advantage and invoke the running clock.
Twelve minutes into the game, 36 points for W-SR.
“That was different,” Hagarty said, with a smile. “They were loading the box, so we knew we could run the ball outside. That’s what we ended up doing.”
The Go-Hawks struck again on the opening play of the second quarter. This time, senior Austin Dewey got in on the fun. Dewey gashed the Trojans’ defense for a 29-yard touchdown run to further the lead to 43-0.
More impressive, however, was the Go-Hawks’ defense in the run game – specifically, shutting Trojans senior running back Kjuan Owens, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds and was coming off a 260-yard, three-touchdown performance against Des Moines North the previous week. Owens was held in check and finished with five carries for a season-low minus-17 yards. In the last two meetings against the Go-Hawks, Owens rushed for a combined 209 yards and a touchdown and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
“Owens is just a tremendous back,” Hubbard said. “We told the kids all week that no one man’s probably going to bring him down, so they were able to get after it and play hard.”
The Trojans found the end zone through the air, thanks to some precise passing from sophomore Landen Sewell. The gunslinger found Owens for touchdown tosses of 29 and 16 yards, respectively, late in the game to give the Trojans a bright spot to take away from a night that was owned by those dressed in black, white and gold.
W-SR ran just 32 plays and gained 250 yards of offense. It held Waterloo East to 156 yards from scrimmage.
Hubbard wondered how his team would respond after a loss.
The Go-Hawks came away with a thumping win.
In his brief remarks near midfield late Friday night, Hubbard challenged his team again. This time, he’s calling for continued hunger.
“We still aren’t the best,” Hagarty said. “We can only get better, only make jumps.”
W-SR 43, EAST 15
Waverly-Shell Rock … 36 7 0 0 – 43
Waterloo East ………... 0 0 7 8 – 15
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
W-SR: Hagarty 54 run (Ott kick), 7:30.
W-SR: Hagarty 50 run (Ott kick), 6:25.
W-SR: McDonald 8 pass from Halverson (Walker 2 pass from Ott), 5:18.
W-SR: Luck 20 pass from Halverson (Ott kick), 3:17.
W-SR: Wilson 13 run (Ott kick), 1:33.
Second quarter
W-SR: Dewey 29 run (Ott kick), 11:52.
Third quarter
WE: Owens 29 pass from Sewell (Montgomery kick), 5:23.
Fourth quarter
WE: Owens 16 pass from Sewell (Wiggley 2 pass from Sewell), 9:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
W-SR: Hagarty 3-104, Folkerts 1-36, Dewey 2-29, Ott 1-18, DeBoer 8-18, Wilson 1-13, Poyner 2-0, Gayer 1-0, Ramker 1-(minus-5), Marsh 1-(minus-10), Halverson 3-(minus-25), TEAM 2-(minus-3); Waterloo East: Williams 1-6, Wright 3-2, Jackson 1-(minus-2), Sewell 2-(minus-10), Thomas 2-(minus-16), Owens 5-(minus-17), TEAM 1-(minus-19).
Passing
W-SR: Halverson 5-6-0 80; Waterloo East: Sewell 7-19-0 129, Thomas 5-17-2 83.
Receiving
W-SR: Luck 2-32, Soesbe 1-31, Wilson 1-9, McDonald 1-8; Waterloo East: Wiggley 4-126, Owens 3-47, Williams 2-6, Montgomery 1-25, Muhammad 1-8, Jackson 1-0.