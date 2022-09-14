I keep on watching the news. Seems to me a smile about something could be good. I hope there are some smiles about this adventure in Grandmothering from long ago.
I was taking care of the three while Mom went to class and Dad went around the world again. At mealtimes, we were using placemats that showed a map of the United States.
Games were interesting as Benj would say, “This state has a face on the western side.” We would guess the state.
I would say, “This state is where Uncle John lives with the alligators and it is easy to find this state because it has a long tail like an alligator’s tail.”
We would guess the state and if anyone took time to raise a hand or to say, “I know, I know!” that person lost because someone else would just holler, “Florida!”
It was a rambunctious game with manners forgotten, much calling out, and lots of talking around and through food in the mouth although hardly any of the food was propelled across the table and almost all the food consumed eventually.
A great time was had by all and every meal was different as there are 50 states after all. Next game might involve the state with the longest border with Canada where Grandma Pat and little Dan (their Dad) saw the grizzly bear in the campgrounds. Grandma Pat forgot the rules, grabbed little Dan, screamed, and ran for the car. Fortunately, the bear ran the other way.
Rose would say, “This state is where Uncle Chris and Aunt Cathy live and we rode on Thomas the Tank Engine with Meredith and Ian.” They would holler “Tennessee” and tell their stories of the trip and the fun with family.
Carter would say, “This state has Carhenge.” Then we would talk about creativity and the play on Stonehenge where Grandma Pat had visited. We would talk about who built each and why.
The meal-games were loud and boisterous. They celebrated family and story and history and geography. When we showed the game to Mom and offered to let her play too, she seemed a little concerned about exuberance over manners. Parents and grandparents have different rule books after all.
The next day, when we were all straightening the basement play area, we found a gift from Itty Bitty Kitty. No one was going to touch that hairball. The three said I had to do it because Mom always did. I said, “No way. That cat isn’t even mine.”
They continued with “Euwww” and other helpful commentary until I suggested we would have a contest at lunch. The person the least well-mannered would have to come back downstairs and clean up the hairball. Everyone agreed.
Now at lunch, I was greeted by Carter who said, “Dearest, best Grandma Pat, could I please help you carry these things to the table?”
I said, “Why yes, Most Darling Carter, if it would not be too much trouble, my wonderful grandson.”
Rose said, “Most wonderful Grandma of all, I will set the table, if you like.”
Benj said, “Oh Darling Grandma Pat, this is the most lovely lunch I have ever seen. Thank you so very much.”
More of something would be requested with, “If it would not be too much trouble for someone in my darling dear family, could I pretty please with yogurt on it (they do not eat refined sugar) have more apple slices, please?”
If something spilled, someone said almost immediately, “Oh my goodness gracious me, please allow me to clean this up and bring you another glass of milk, most wonderful handsome brother (or beautiful sister or stupendous grandmother).”
The meal was filled with giggles and “Darling Dears…” Few spills, no talking with mouths full, no shouting except when the politenesses ran on and on and on. We all had to laugh out loud at some.
When the food was finished, we had a discussion about who won and who lost. It was a very serious and polite discussion except for the occasional giggle or outright laughter. I was the one whom the others agreed was the least polite. Democracy against triplets… I had to take care of the hairball.
Mom and Dad were amused and sorry they had not been there to share the manners exhibition and the giggles.
Carter, Benj, and Rose say they are glad I am coming to visit again soon.
They say Itty Bitty Kitty is looking forward to my visit too.
These darlings are 21 now and out and about in our world—still sharing smiles with Grandmother.