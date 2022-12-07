CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa has created a program that will help Iowa teachers receive their secondary computer science education endorsement — qualifying them to teach computer science in grades five through 12 — thanks to a recent grant of nearly $1 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Beginning today, the program is taking applicants for the initial cohort which will begin in June.

Through this program, the Computer Science Education program at UNI (CSEd@UNI) is helping Iowa schools meet state requirements to offer at least one computer science course. The requirement is already in effect in Iowa high schools with elementary, seventh and eighth grade ready to begin starting July 1, 2023.