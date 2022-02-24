It was a big week in the Iowa House. For starters, it was funnel week. This means every bill that has started in the House has to pass a committee to stay alive. Even though funnel week keeps the committees busy, we still found time to debate a historic tax cut for all Iowans.
A Tax Cut for Every Iowan
On Wednesday, we passed our tax cut bill through the Iowa House. I know I’ve outlined our tax plan in past newsletters, but just to refresh your memory: our plan reduces the individual income tax for all Iowans to a flat tax of 4%, exempts retirement income from income taxes, and includes a new income exemption for retired farmers.
Thanks to this bill, every Iowan will keep more of their hard-earned money. Since Republicans have had the trifecta in state government, we have made it a priority to cut your taxes and budget your money responsibly. We’ve been able to do that a couple of times, but this year we’re cutting taxes from a place of even more financial strength than in the past.
With a billion dollars in the Taxpayer Relief Fund and over a billion-dollar surplus, it’s clear that Iowans are overpaying in taxes. We have a historic opportunity to deliver big tax relief that will help ease the extra burden Iowans are facing right now thanks to the Biden economy’s inflation. Our state’s finances are strong, and despite what you may hear from the Minority Party, we are capable of cutting taxes AND funding Iowans’ priorities for years to come.
I have heard from many folks who say that eliminating taxes on retirement income will make them more likely to stay in Iowa upon retirement, rather than move to a state like Florida that doesn’t tax that income. Keeping those folks here in Iowa means they continue to contribute to their local economy, to not-for-profits in Iowa and to their local community.
The bill now heads to the Senate where I am hopeful they will pass it and send it down to the Governor. Next week, there will be much more floor debate. I’ll continue to keep you updated as we work to deliver on your priorities.