On Tuesday, both chambers of the Iowa State Legislature gathered in Des Moines to vote on the first proposed set of maps for redistricting.
Legislators have been analyzing this set of maps since the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency first gave them to us for our review a few short weeks ago. After LSA draws the map, using an algorithm and specific guidelines outlined in Iowa Code, the Legislature does it’s due diligence to ensure the map drawn is a fair map for Iowa.
The Senate voted down the first set of maps, citing concerns on compactness and population deviation. As I have stated previously, I believe these maps to be fair maps for Iowa. However, I don’t believe the Senate’s concerns with compactness and population deviation are unwarranted. One Senator noted that while the set of maps met the requirements in Iowa code, it could be improved upon in certain areas.
So now, LSA will take those concerns into account and produce a second set of maps for our review. LSA is expected to have those maps able to be made public Oct. 21. Going to a second map is not unprecedented and we are still following Iowa’s gold standard redistricting process.
We have worked to maintain the integrity of the redistricting process in Iowa and will continue to do so. As soon as the second set of maps is made public, we will do our due diligence again to make sure the maps are fair for Iowans. Stay tuned and follow my Facebook Page for updates.
Honoring Our Friend and Colleague John Landon
Also on Tuesday, we honored the life of our friend and colleague John Landon by dedicating a tree in his honor on the Capitol lawn. We miss John dearly, but his legacy lives on at the Iowa State Capitol. Not just through this tree, but through all the lives he touched while he was here.