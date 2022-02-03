From the first day of session, Republicans in the Capitol have made it clear we are eager to cut taxes for Iowans. The governor, Iowa House Republicans, and the Iowa Senate Republicans have all been in agreement that this is a priority this session, now we just need to work through the details.
This week, Iowa House Republicans introduced our own version of a plan to cut taxes for all Iowans. Our plan is very similar to the governor's plan, with just a couple of changes. Our plan, just like the governor's, calls for lowering taxes for all Iowans so everyone pays a flat tax rate of 4%. Also, it makes retirement income exempt for all Iowans and creates a new income exemption option for retired farmers.
However, it's different from the governor's plan in two ways. Our plan does not include a tax cut for corporations, keeping the focus on individual Iowans who need relief most right now. Also, it includes an outline on how to use the Taxpayer Relief Fund to make the tax cut sustainable and return the money in that fund to the taxpayer, as promised.
Ultimately, Iowa House Republicans want a tax plan that is simple, responsible and cuts taxes for all Iowans. The Biden economy is hurting Iowa families and we need to deliver relief now. Please consider responding to this email with your thoughts on the tax plans being proposed this session or with any questions you may have.
Making retirement income tax free
A big part of our tax plan is making all retirement income in Iowa tax-free. This piece is in the Iowa House’s tax plan, the Senate Republicans’ tax plan, and the Governor’s tax plan. There is clearly enthusiasm among Republicans in the Capitol to get this done for the people of Iowa.
How retirement income is taxed in each state can have a big impact on where folks choose to retire and make their primary state of residence. Many Iowans move or change their primary residence to states like Florida, Texas or even Illinois because those states don't tax retirement income.
If we can keep those folks in Iowa once they retire, that means they continue to contribute to the economy here in Iowa and to not-for-profits and to their local community.
Both the Governor and the Iowa House Republicans' tax plans also address the retirement income for farmers. Our finances as farmers are often set up quite different from someone who's worked in an office throughout their career. So, our retirement often looks a bit different too. We're working hard to make sure Iowa farmers keep more of their hard-earned retirement money.