After a long time coming, we now have a proposed set of redistricting maps to review as a state legislature. We are now doing our due diligence and reviewing it thoroughly to ensure it is a fair set of maps for the people of Iowa.
What tends to grab the headlines during the redistricting process are the political implications for each party on the given maps. As the leader of my caucus, I’d be lying if I said I am not interested in those political implications as well. But it’s important to note those political implications are not what decide how we vote on this map.
Iowa law does not allow us to vote down a map for just any given reason; we must cite that the map does not meet one of the criteria for a fair map outlined by Iowa code. For example, does it respect political subdivisions? Are the legislative districts a contiguous territory? Are they as compact as possible? These things take time for us to analyze and we will be reviewing the maps thoroughly before we vote yes or no on Oct. 5.
Our nonpartisan redistricting process in Iowa is considered one of the fairest in the nation. Our process is the gold standard, and I’m proud to be a part of it.