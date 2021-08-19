As our kids prepare for their return to school, I want to highlight some of the things we did this past session to ensure parents are having their voices heard during this process.
When we gaveled in last January, we made our priority clear – get our kids back in school. We got straight to work and almost immediately introduced a bill requiring school districts to offer 100% in-person learning.
Many extreme Liberals still want our kids to stay home until COVID-19 practically no longer exists. They pay no mind to how long that could be and the effect that would have on students. We know that for most students, in-person learning is how they learn best. Thanks to House Republicans, every student that wants in-person learning as they return to school this fall will have that opportunity.
When students return this fall, they, along with their parents, will make their own decision on whether wearing a mask to school is the right decision for them. I’ve heard a lot of hyperbole and fear-mongering from Liberals trying to distort this issue. Let me clear up the misinformation they are spreading.
The law we passed last session does not limit anyone’s ability to wear a mask. It prohibits school districts from mandating masks unnecessarily. Students, teachers or any Iowan can certainly wear masks if they choose, but it’s up to them to make that decision. I believe it is the ultimate local control to give parents the power to make decisions for their kids.
It’s my hope that our efforts last session will make this year’s return to school as normal as possible. I’m sure it won’t be seamless, nothing involving my children ever is, but at least we will have given parents more of a voice in their kid’s education.
The State Fair Returns
After missing out in 2020, I hope many of you will make it out to Des Moines to attend the State Fair this year!
I stopped by Friday to check out some of the latest improvements thanks to the state funds we have dedicated to the fair over the past couple of years.