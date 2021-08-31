Just like many of you, I sent my kids back to school this Monday for the 2021-22 school year. It was a big day in our household as my son, Chance, started the first grade!
This past session, we focused a lot on education and what we could do for our students. One aspect of that was in regards to school funding. For Fiscal Year 22, we passed a 2.4% increase in SSA (State Supplemental Aid). The Legislature also provided an increase of $10 per pupil to address the school funding equity issue that has existed since the implementation of the school funding formula. These increases have raised the state’s funding level for each student – known as state cost per pupil – to $7,227 for this school year, an increase of $179 over last school year.
This is important to note because the facts often seem to get distorted by my colleagues in the minority party. Since Iowans put Republicans in control of the Iowa House in the 2010 election, school funding has steadily risen. Take a look at the graph below.
The numbers don’t support the accusation that Iowa Republicans haven’t done enough for Iowa schools, even when taking inflation into account. Increasing the State Cost Per Pupil isn’t all we’ve done to support our school districts too. Over the last four years, Iowa House Republicans have also taken steps to address the inequity in transportation costs, particularly affecting rural districts.
More Good News for Schools in HD 50
Governor Reynolds recently announced the school districts that will receive a share of $8.6 million in federal grant money to assist them in providing mental health support for students and families. Included on that list were Waverly-Shell Rock ($181,937) and Grundy Center ($70,000)!
Here’s what Gov. Reynolds had to say:
“We have to look at the whole health of every child and supporting the mental health of Iowa children and families is a top priority of mine,” Reynolds said. “This investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but it will help schools expand support systems to secure better outcomes moving forward.”