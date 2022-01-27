Week two in the Iowa Statehouse was a short week with no session on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Day. But that didn’t stop us from continuing to make progress on Iowans’ priorities.
Every member in every district has heard from their community about the need to increase access to mental health care in Iowa. It’s truly an issue that touches all 99 counties. We’ve made some significant strides over the last couple of sessions — from creating the children’s mental health care framework to shifting the funding for mental health off of property taxes. However, we continue to hear from our local law enforcement, health care professionals, and constituents on the need to do more.
So we've gotten straight to work. Last week, Representative Ann Meyer introduced four pieces of legislation on mental health. This week, three of those four passed their subcommittee with the fourth subcommittee scheduled for next week.
Together the bills aim to address the workforce shortage in mental health care and increase Iowa hospital’s capacity to provide care to the most critical patients. Right now, some of these people who are in the most desperate need of mental health care don’t have anywhere to go. They may go to the emergency room and just get sent home without ever receiving the treatment they need. Many of these folks wind up on the street or in our prisons system, which could have been prevented if they were able to get the treatment they need.
Iowa House Republicans will not stop working on this issue until every Iowan has access to the mental health care they deserve.