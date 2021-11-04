On Thursday, I took a break from harvest to head to Des Moines for our second special session this fall to deal with redistricting. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency draws new congressional and state legislative districts for the state of Iowa every 10 years. After LSA draws the map, both chambers of the Iowa Legislature vote the maps up or down.
I’m pleased to say the second set of maps by LSA has passed the Legislature and is now awaiting the Governor’s signature. Personally, my district will change quite a bit. I currently have the honor of representing all of Grundy County, as well as parts of Butler and Hardin Counties. Under this new map, I live in the new House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western part of Bremer County.
It’s unfortunate to lose portions of this district that I have come to know so well. I don’t want to lose the privilege of representing many of you who may be reading this newsletter. But more often than not, that is the reality of redistricting. I will continue to work hard for House District 50 for the next year, but I’m also excited to get to know more Iowans in this new district.
Protecting Iowans Facing Vaccine Mandates
While we were at the Capitol, we also tackled an issue we’ve been hearing from many Iowans about – vaccine mandates. HF 902 creates a process businesses must follow to allow medical and religious exemptions from any COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Additionally, it guarantees that employees who are fired due to their decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for unemployment insurance.
Since the day President Biden announced his extreme federal overreach to force most businesses to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates, we have planned to push back against these policies in the courts. But Iowans are facing deadlines now. We’ve been working hard at finding a meaningful legislative solution that will protect Iowans’ individual rights without forcing businesses into conflict with federal law.
This bill accomplishes that goal. And, since it passed with bipartisan support, it’s clear even Democrats recognize the dangerous behavior of the Biden Administration. As things progress, we will continue to push back against the federal government’s attempts to infringe on the rights of Iowans.