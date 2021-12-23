Merry Christmas, everyone!
The Holidays are upon us and you know what that means: the next legislative session is just around the corner.
On Thursday of this week, Iowa House Republicans met in Des Moines to discuss our priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session. During our discussion, our House Appropriations Chairman Gary Mohr gave an update on the budget and the state's financial health.
The key takeaway was clear. Iowa continues to be in a strong economic position. This is thanks to the decisions to keep the state open during the pandemic, and the conservative budgeting principles we've followed in the Iowa House. We have over $1 billion in the taxpayer relief fund, a healthy ending balance, and we continue to make record investments in Iowans' priorities.
The bottom line is the state is taking in more money than it needs. The $1 billion in the Taxpayer Relief Fund represents an overpayment of taxes by the people of Iowa. Iowa House Republicans' priority for the 2022 Legislative Session will be to implement a tax plan that gets that money back to the taxpayer as soon as possible.
President Biden's economy is hurting Iowans enough. We need a tax cut plan that doesn't raise taxes on a single Iowan. One where everybody wins and nobody loses. As President Biden's inflation levels continue to rise, we need one that Iowans will feel the impact of as soon as possible.